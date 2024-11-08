Warzone directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Dropping into an island full of enemies who want to take you out is hard enough, so we’ve put together the ultimate list of Warzone guides, tips, and tricks to help you get wins.

When Warzone first launched back in 2020, few could have predicted the phenomenon it would become. Call of Duty’s battle royale quickly flew past rivals like PUBG and Apex Legends to become a major player in the genre and has gone through several iterations since release.

Four years on, Warzone remains incredibly popular, so whether you’re new to the mode with Black Ops 6 or have been playing the battle royale for years, there’s something for everyone in our Warzone guide directory.

Weapons

If you want to get wins in Warzone, you need to be using the best guns. That’s why we have a host of guides and loadouts based around meta weapons so you can ensure that you’re rocking the most powerful weapon for your play style.

Settings & General

It’s not just weapons that can give you an advantage in Warzone, as having the right graphics, controller, or console settings can give you a leg up on your opponents. On top of that, we’ve also included guides on more general things, like codes, Ranked Play, and more.

Our team of Warzone experts

Our team of Warzone experts has been playing the battle royale since it launched in early 2020, working together to bring you the best guides, tips, and tricks to turn you into a true master of the game.

