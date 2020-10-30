 How to watch HusKerrs Howl $300K Warzone event: streams & schedule - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch HusKerrs Howl $300K Warzone event: streams & schedule

Published: 30/Oct/2020 3:39 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 3:45

by Brad Norton
Warzone HusKerrs tournament
Infinity Ward / HusKerrs

Share

Warzone

Another massive Warzone event is heating up as popular content creator and battle royale champion Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is hosting his very own tournament with $300,000 on the line.

Following close behind Vikkstar’s original Warzone competition, HusKerrs is next in line for his own huge Call of Duty event. HusKerrs Howl aims to crown the best partners in the world as this unique event focuses on Duos action.

After making history as the first player to pass six figures in Warzone winnings, it’s only fitting that HusKerrs’ event comes with the biggest prize pool yet. A whopping $300,000 is up for grabs over the course of two weeks.

From the teams that will be dropping in to when each round of action is taking place, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event.

What is the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event?

The HusKerrs Howl event is one of the biggest Warzone tournaments to date. Not just in terms of prizing, but in how long it’s set to last and how many teams will be getting involved.

Duos will be dropping into Verdansk across multiple weeks in order to qualify for the Finals. Additionally, there’s also a special one-off Zombie Trios section to get things going before the Duos competition really begins.

A brand new Twitch channel has been created just for this event with HusKerrs set to host. We’ve embedded this below for your convenience. Expect almost every competitor to be sharing their own perspective throughout the tournament as well.  

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event schedule

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
HusKerrs Howl will be starting with a Zombie Royale showdown.

First up is the special Zombie Day event on Friday, October 30 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. This is a unique Trios competition in the Zombie Royale playlists. Only one team can take out the prize for what is essentially a warm-up run before the real show starts up.

The following day on October 31, Duos will be dropping in for the first round of qualifying action. This will be followed up by the second and third rounds on November 5 and November 6 respectively.

Last but not least, the best Duos from the qualifiers will advance through to the Finals. This takes place on November 7 to determine the overall winner of the HusKerrs Howl event.

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event format

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
This particular competition is for Duos only.

This particular Warzone competition is for Duos only and will feature a double-elimination bracket. 16 teams will be dropping in for the first day of action. They will go head to head until the very end with only the Top 3 qualifying for the Finals.

For the final two days of the qualifiers, only eight duos will be playing. From here, the Top 2 make it into the Finals. This makes seven Duos so HusKerrs will be taking the eighth and final spot.

As teams are going head to head, the Duo with the highest point total in each matchup will advance. No different from most Warzone events, teams will be awarded one point per elimination. There’s currently no telling how many points will be awarded for higher placements in each match.

Stay tuned over the coming days for full recaps and results as the action gets underway. Big names such as Symfuhny, Aydan, and TeePee are all expected for the event. So it’s sure to be an intense tournament. 

Call of Duty

Warzone boosts Activision microtransactions to over $1 billion in 3 months

Published: 30/Oct/2020 0:54

by Isaac McIntyre
Infinity Ward

Share

Activision Warzone

Activision Blizzard has confirmed Warzone is indeed the mammoth money-maker everyone was always expecting it to be; the ever-growing Modern Warfare battle royale boosted the Call of Duty publisher’s total Q3 2020 earnings to $1.77 billion, including $1.2 billion in microtransactions.

Activision Blizzard, the overseers in charge of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch, shattered expectations when they unveiled their Q3 2020 earnings on Oct. 29. The publisher made $1.77 billion over the past three months.

Much of that, Dexerto can confirm the publishers revealed in an investors call on Thursday, was due to the popularity of Warzone. The new Modern Warfare battle royale has gone from strength to strength since its mega-sized release on March 10 earlier this year.

According to Activision in the call, Warzone alone was responsible for bringing in a $773m slice of the total $1.7b sum. Modern Warfare sales also added to the haul.

Activision’s Blizzard arm also raked in a hefty chunk of the Q3 profits. Hearthstone and World of Warcraft ⁠— which is just four weeks from its next expansion ⁠— made $411m. Finally, King’s mobile juggernaut ‘Candy Crush’ dominated with $536m.

Warzone’s dominance in the past eight months comes as no surprise. Recently, the Call of Duty battle royale overtook genre leader Fortnite as the most popular free-to-play title on the market for teen gamers, according to Yahoo Finance.

This has translated directly into Activision’s financial success. 

The publishers reported close to two-thirds of Warzone players either owned the full Modern Warfare title, or purchased the 2019 game’s multiplayer and campaign after playing.

“What we’ve seen with Call of Duty is an amazing transformation,” Bobby Kotick, chief executive officer of Activision Blizzard, said. “The phenomenon we had with Warzone is so many people are buying the premium Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

Call of Duty microtransactions were also four times higher thanks to Warzone.

Warzone fired Activision's Q3 2020 earnings to nearly $2 billion.
Infinity Ward
Warzone fired Activision’s huge Q3 2020 earnings to nearly $2 billion.

In raw numbers, this has led to a huge 38% increase in revenue year on year, or a $490 million spike between Q3 2019 and the new Q3 2020 earnings.

“Warzone has really become an incredible addition to the franchise. It’s a central place where we can connect the entire Call of Duty community,” Kotick continued.

“I think maintaining that tight connection to the game is really important, especially for players who want to check out everything Call of Duty has to offer. You saw that with Modern Warfare. We plan to continue that into the future.”

Activision is banking on Warzone's momentum continuing into Black Ops Cold War.
Treyarch
Activision is banking on Warzone’s momentum continuing into Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty has always been a juggernaut seller in the gaming community. It is now expected to continue its momentum into Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War early next month.

Black Ops Cold War will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on Nov. 13 with all three connected via crossplay. World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Shadowlands, is also finally set to drop soon after, on Monday, Nov. 23.