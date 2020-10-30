How to watch HusKerrs Howl $300K Warzone event: streams & schedule - Dexerto

Another massive Warzone event is heating up as popular content creator and battle royale champion Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is hosting his very own tournament with $300,000 on the line.

Following close behind Vikkstar’s original Warzone competition, HusKerrs is next in line for his own huge Call of Duty event. HusKerrs Howl aims to crown the best partners in the world as this unique event focuses on Duos action.

After making history as the first player to pass six figures in Warzone winnings, it’s only fitting that HusKerrs’ event comes with the biggest prize pool yet. A whopping $300,000 is up for grabs over the course of two weeks.

From the teams that will be dropping in to when each round of action is taking place, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event.

Excited to announce the HusKerrs' Howl multiday Warzone competition! HUGE prize pool of $300k, with a special Zombie event on Oct. 30th. Tune in at 1pm PDT on Oct. 30th, 31st, and Nov. 5th, 6th, and 7th! Check out my stream or https://t.co/Yw7KN3w3iF pic.twitter.com/Q0wAKXsEJc — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 28, 2020

What is the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event?

The HusKerrs Howl event is one of the biggest Warzone tournaments to date. Not just in terms of prizing, but in how long it’s set to last and how many teams will be getting involved.

Duos will be dropping into Verdansk across multiple weeks in order to qualify for the Finals. Additionally, there’s also a special one-off Zombie Trios section to get things going before the Duos competition really begins.

A brand new Twitch channel has been created just for this event with HusKerrs set to host. We’ve embedded this below for your convenience. Expect almost every competitor to be sharing their own perspective throughout the tournament as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event schedule

First up is the special Zombie Day event on Friday, October 30 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. This is a unique Trios competition in the Zombie Royale playlists. Only one team can take out the prize for what is essentially a warm-up run before the real show starts up.

The following day on October 31, Duos will be dropping in for the first round of qualifying action. This will be followed up by the second and third rounds on November 5 and November 6 respectively.

Last but not least, the best Duos from the qualifiers will advance through to the Finals. This takes place on November 7 to determine the overall winner of the HusKerrs Howl event.

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event format

This particular Warzone competition is for Duos only and will feature a double-elimination bracket. 16 teams will be dropping in for the first day of action. They will go head to head until the very end with only the Top 3 qualifying for the Finals.

For the final two days of the qualifiers, only eight duos will be playing. From here, the Top 2 make it into the Finals. This makes seven Duos so HusKerrs will be taking the eighth and final spot.

As teams are going head to head, the Duo with the highest point total in each matchup will advance. No different from most Warzone events, teams will be awarded one point per elimination. There’s currently no telling how many points will be awarded for higher placements in each match.

Stay tuned over the coming days for full recaps and results as the action gets underway. Big names such as Symfuhny, Aydan, and TeePee are all expected for the event. So it’s sure to be an intense tournament.