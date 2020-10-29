Warzone release date in Black Ops Cold War confirmed for December - Dexerto

During one of the company’s 2020 investors calls, Activision announced that Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will be fully integrated into each other in December, which is a bit later than some players were initially expecting.

One of the biggest surprises of Black Ops Cold War’s initial announcement was the fact that Warzone, the series’ official battle royale mode, would be fully integrated with the game, marking a huge crossover for the Call of Duty franchise and the first of its kind for the series.

Now, Activision has officially announced during its Q3 financial call that Warzone will be fully integrated into Black Ops Cold War in December 2020. More specifically, during the title’s first official post-launch content season.

Unfortunately, other details about Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of Warzone are scarce at this time other than the fact that players will be able to use both their Modern Warfare loadouts in the battle royale game. It’ll also feature the same battle pass system as Infinity Ward’s and Treyarch’s titles.

This new integration timeframe means that the battle royale mode will still be a part of Modern Warfare well past Black Ops Cold War’s launch. While it’s pure obviously pure speculation, a new season to hold fans over is no longer out of the question and is entirely possible.

NEWS: Activision says Black Ops Cold War & Warzone integration to happen in December, alongside Black Ops Cold War's First Season of Content Black Ops Cold War will follow Modern Warfare's monetization system with Battle Pass https://t.co/tkfZt6hTYa pic.twitter.com/S7NLdd3dCZ — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 29, 2020

This new season has been a talking point for a while now, with players even able to get the access to an unfinished build of the Makarov pistol from the Black Ops series in Modern Warfare, leading to speculation about the weapon being added soon.

When the crossover was originally announced, there was some speculation about when the crossover would happen, with some people theorizing it would come with Black Ops Cold War, and some speculating that it would be soon after release, so it’s nice that Activision has finally answered the question.