Warzone FOV setting on PC can reduce visual recoil on weapons - Dexerto

With Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone, now well into its sixth season, there has been plenty of impressive high-kill gameplays that shattered records throughout the year. Here are the current world records for most kills in a game.

The sequel to Call of Duty’s first battle royale has had fans of the first-person shooter gunning to set records in Warzone. The mode was first released on March 10 and it has seen hardcore players racking up some ridiculous kill scores in each of their matches.

With Warzone now moving into its sixth season, and with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fast approaching, players are eager to see just how Warzone will evolve and if these incredible records can still be broken.

Rules for Warzone World records

It’s important to know that there are some rules that must be followed for a world record to count. First, we require video evidence for all records – images of the scoreboard are not enough.

Second, any record that has been recorded on very low-level smurf accounts to play against easier opponents is not counted. Any videos that do not show the levels of the players will also not be counted. Any records set in any LTM or event modes also do not count. If two teams/players hold the same record, whoever got the record first will take the title.

Warzone Trios World Record

It was not long after Jukeyz, Newbz, and Vapulear smashed the world record for the highest total kills in Trios, on October 18, when three popular Facebook streamers raised the bar higher with 110 kills in a single match.

This new trios record was set by Dizi, xDaltt, and xSebas just hours after the former record was set, with each of them pulling in 46, 35, and 29 kills respectively, playing the map perfectly to knock the Warzone stars from the top spot.

Each player on the team dealt over 10,000 damage throughout this record-shattering run.

Warzone Solo vs Duos World Record

Just over two months after bizzlzkrage smashed the Solos vs Duos record on August 10, former Call of Duty League pro Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma secured the record on October 11. While bizzlzkrage edged out FaZe Bloo’s total with 45, MuTeX started off his stream and secured the new record, 46, in his first game.

Following nerfs to the SP-R marksman rifle and Origin-12 shotgun, MuTeX showed mastery over the Season 6 meta by rocking a modified Grub blueprint of the Kilo 141 assault rifle, complemented by the infuriating, Dragon’s Breath R9-0 shotgun.

Warzone Solo vs Trios World Record

The current record for the highest individual kills in a Trios match of Warzone belongs to Russian YouTuber and streamer Recrent, after knocking Tigerofhell1 off the top spot and setting a new record on July 10.

The skilled Warzone player, who also holds the Solos Warzone record, shattered the high score with a mind-blowing 58 kills in one round, equipped with a Custom Kar98k and Akimbo X16 pistols for most of the match.

Warzone Solo vs Quads (150) World Record

While racking up individual kills in Warzone’s Solo vs Quads playlist can prove to be a challenge for even the best battle royale players, Stikinson managed to rack up a jaw-dropping 57 kills in Verdansk on September 15.

The Russian streamer delivered some incredible, high-octane gameplay for his viewers, wiping out well over a third of the lobby single-handedly with his MP5 and CR 56 AMAX loadout.

Warzone Solos World Record

The most kills in Warzone’s Solos playlist was pulled off by Russian streamer Recrent who slayed out with a deadly RAM-7 and akimbo pistols loadout on July 7.

Recrent knocked out MuTeX’s former record by a few, finishing off in style to the sounds of a downed opponent crying “no, no, you c**t!” That’s 43 kills, 10,111 damage, and a seemingly easy World Record performance. Following the Grau and MP5 nerfs, the streamer ran a kitted RAM-7 with the mobility of the Peace and Tranquility blueprint pistols—zooming around the map in an SUV equipped with a Trophy System and comfortably notching kills.

Warzone Duos World Record

After much demand from Warzone fans, Infinity Ward finally added a Duos playlist on May 29, and players wasted no time dropping into Verdansk to try out the new mode.

For a few weeks, the team of Befra and Thee Beast held the Duos record with a staggering 68 eliminations in a single match. However, the bar was raised even higher on July 14.

ItsDerekMay and LIAM shattered the record after picking up a whopping 76 kills over the course of their run. The pair secured 38 kills each while roaming throughout the map and pushing towards their next targets. Before long, a new record was in their sights and they even managed to claim the overall victory. You can view the full replay here.

Warzone Duos vs Trios World Record

The Duos vs. Trios record was set by Reedr and UnRationaL, who put up a smooth 75 kills with over 23,000 damage between them.

Making things even more impressive, UnRationaL was rocking a kitted M4A1 with his MP5, instead of everyone’s preferred Grau. In the final circle, Reedr pulled off a self-revive just in time to lock in the last two kills and a Warzone victory to top things off.

Warzone Duos vs Quads (150) World Record

Having to go 2v4 in Warzone is no easy task, but streamers and well-known tournament competitors xUnRationaL and Stukawaki pulled off seemingly the unthinkable after racking a whopping 85 eliminations between them in a single Quads match.

It was Stukawaki who did more of the heavy-lifting, putting together a very impressive 50-kill performance, including over 17,000 damage. His partner, xUnRationaL, chipped in with 35 kills of his own, to go along with 13,000 damage.

This beat the previous record of 79 eliminations, which had been held by RiasLive and FragLive, who only got to enjoy it for 12 days before they were overtaken. This is also the third world record that xUnRationaL currently holds, appearing three times on the world record list.

Warzone Trios vs Quads (150) Record

Making yet another appearance in the world record books in UnRationaL and Stukawaki, who are evidently most at home when down numbers against teams of four.

Alongside Call of Duty pro Rasim ‘Blazt’ Ogresevic and just a day after taking the Duos vs. Quads world record, the trio set a new world record for Trios vs Quads in a 150-player lobby (read below for the 200-player record) by racking up 104 kills between them — that’s 70% of the entire lobby!

Warzone Trios vs Quads (200) Record

Dropping into the 200 player version of Quads, an insane kill-record was set by some of the biggest names on Twitch. Current Duos record holder Aydan put up another groundbreaking effort alongside FaZe Swagg and NICKMERCS. Collectively, they tallied up 108 kills on July 5.

Aydan stood out with a ridiculous 51 kills alone, while Swagg ended with 38 and NICKMERCS at 19.

Warzone Quads (150) World Record

One of the most competitive categories on the list, a new Quads record was set on May 23 as Warzone superstar Vikkstar paired up with Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium, ABeZy and Priestah to hit an all-time high with a staggering 138 eliminations, over 100% of the entire lobby.

This record-breaking effort came just days after Teep, Symfuhny, DougisRaw and Huskerrs notched up 121 kills on May 15.

All Warzone world records

Record Holder Kills Date Solos Recrent 43 July 7, 2020 Duos ItsDerekMay, LIAM 76 July 14, 2020 Trios dizi, xDaltt, xSebas 110 October 18, 2020 Quads (150) Vikkstar123, Cellium, ABeZy & Priestahh 138 May 23, 2020 Solo vs Duos MuTeX 46 October 11, 2020 Solo vs Trios Recrent 58 July 10, 2020 Solo vs Quads (150) Stikinson 57 September 15, 2020 Duos vs Trios xUnRationaL, Reedr 75 May 14, 2020 Duos vs Quads (150) xUnRationaL, Stukawaki 85 September 19, 2020 Trios vs Quads (150) xUnRationaL, Stuwakaki, Blazt 104 September 20, 2020 Trios vs Quads (200) Aydan, FaZe Swagg, NICKMERCS 108 July 5, 2020

If you know of any other Warzone world record or believe that our current records are incorrect, please let us know by contacting @DexertoINTEL on Twitter.

Article last updated on October 25 at 6:50 AM EST.