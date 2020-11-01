 Warzone players heated over calls to remove "unfair" Juggernaut - Dexerto
Warzone players heated over calls to remove “unfair” Juggernaut

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:17

by Connor Bennett
A juggernaut carrying a weapon in Warzone
Activision

Call of Duty Warzone players have called on the developers of the battle royale to remove Juggernaut from normal play, but not everyone agrees.

Since Warzone released back in March, millions of gamers have dropped into Verdansk for a game or two – experiencing the second offering of a battle royale from Call of Duty. 

Obviously, there are many similarities with other battle royale titles but, there are a few differences too – mainly coming in the form of killstreaks, loadout drops, and even the ability to use certain perks. 

Given that all of those things are available, plenty of Call of Duty staples are used, including Juggernauts. However, not everyone is a fan of the powerful character – and some even want it removed entirely from normal matches. 

Juggernaut killstreak
Activision / Infinity Ward
The juggernaut suit has, typically, always been a fan favorite.

The idea to get rid of the Juggernauts has grown through the community at times, and the newest call that has gained traction comes from Reddit user b1320s, who wants them out of Solo matches. 

The Redditor pointed out that, previously, the Subway Easter Egg in Warzone gave out perks and other bonuses, but now it guarantees a Juggernaut. “I’ve got back to back solo wins because of it. Super easy and super unfair. Please IW, take it out,” they commented, pleading their case to the devs. 

Other players, like jogdenpr, suggested that the powerful killstreak only be available in limited-time modes. “They should take it out of every mode that isn’t an LTM,” they added. 

Take Jug out of SOLOs… from CODWarzone

On the flip side, some players disagreed and noted that if you’re prepared to come across an enemy using the Jug, you can pick them off – especially if you can fight them at long range. “I’m excited seeing a jug. So slow and that gun is horribly in accurate past like 50 meters. Easy kill,” said Roenicksmemoirs

Ever since Warzone released, the devs have taken feedback on board with issues, and ironed them out. However, with Call of Duty players getting ready to cross over into Black Ops Cold War, the battle royale could be reimagined in a big way. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

How will Warzone work with Black Ops Cold War? Release date & loadouts

Published: 1/Nov/2020 11:46

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone and Black ops character
Infinity Ward / Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is fast approaching and Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone, will be added to the upcoming Treyarch title. Here’s how it will work.

Following the success of the multiplayer beta, Call of Duty fans are eager for the release of Black Ops Cold War, on November 13.

As Warzone has become massively popular since its release, Activision revealed, during their third-quarter earnings call, that they had plans to continue supporting the mode with new content and confirmed it will eventually be integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

Warzone subway station
Infinity Ward
Warzone will be integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

When is Warzone coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Although Warzone will not be available after BOCW’s launch, the fan-favorite mode will remain active through Call of Duty Modern Warfare app until it is integrated in the new game in December 2020.

As of now, an official release date is yet to be confirmed by Activision or Treyarch but it was revealed that the switch is currently expected to take place at the launch of Cold War’s first content season, in December.

While the integration of Warzone will coincide with the start of Black Ops Cold War Season One, no details have been shared yet on fans can expect to see for the first season.

“Black Ops Cold War’s in-game content will be centered around the same in-game system that resonated so well with players in Modern Warfare.” said Activision Blizzard president Daniel Alegre, in the earnings call. “And starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone”

Black ops cold war characters in gunfight
Activision / Treyarch
Warzone is expected to come to Black Ops Cold War for Season One.

Weapons and loadouts in Cold War’s Warzone?

While Warzone currently shares its weaponry and loadouts with Modern Warfare, the Black Ops Cold War integration has left players curious about which weapons will be available for the next chapter of the game.

However, it was later confirmed by the Activision president that Warzone players will have the choice between their custom loadouts from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare in-game.

“We’ll bring Black Ops Cold War‘s characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience along with substantial new content,” he added, “ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content.”

Warzone weapons
Infinity Ward
Warzone will have a mix of Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons.

Will Black Ops Cold War have a new Warzone map?

Warzone players are very familiar with Verdansk, as it is the only map that has been made available in the battle royale mode up to this point.

However, with the Cold War integration expected in December, it is possible that the next chapter could take place on a new map entirely, or at least, a drastically changed version of the current location.

While Verdansk has received a lot of updates to keep the gameplay feeling fresh, there has been plenty of teasers for a new arena in recent months but nothing has been confirmed by the Call of Duty devs.

There is some speculation that some of the map used for the new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode in Black Ops Cold War could be a first look at the new Warzone map too.

As for now, Warzone players will just have to wait and see what else Black Ops Cold War will bring.