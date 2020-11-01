Warzone players heated over calls to remove "unfair" Juggernaut - Dexerto

Call of Duty Warzone players have called on the developers of the battle royale to remove Juggernaut from normal play, but not everyone agrees.

Since Warzone released back in March, millions of gamers have dropped into Verdansk for a game or two – experiencing the second offering of a battle royale from Call of Duty.

Obviously, there are many similarities with other battle royale titles but, there are a few differences too – mainly coming in the form of killstreaks, loadout drops, and even the ability to use certain perks.

Given that all of those things are available, plenty of Call of Duty staples are used, including Juggernauts. However, not everyone is a fan of the powerful character – and some even want it removed entirely from normal matches.

The idea to get rid of the Juggernauts has grown through the community at times, and the newest call that has gained traction comes from Reddit user b1320s, who wants them out of Solo matches.

The Redditor pointed out that, previously, the Subway Easter Egg in Warzone gave out perks and other bonuses, but now it guarantees a Juggernaut. “I’ve got back to back solo wins because of it. Super easy and super unfair. Please IW, take it out,” they commented, pleading their case to the devs.

Other players, like jogdenpr, suggested that the powerful killstreak only be available in limited-time modes. “They should take it out of every mode that isn’t an LTM,” they added.

On the flip side, some players disagreed and noted that if you’re prepared to come across an enemy using the Jug, you can pick them off – especially if you can fight them at long range. “I’m excited seeing a jug. So slow and that gun is horribly in accurate past like 50 meters. Easy kill,” said Roenicksmemoirs

Ever since Warzone released, the devs have taken feedback on board with issues, and ironed them out. However, with Call of Duty players getting ready to cross over into Black Ops Cold War, the battle royale could be reimagined in a big way. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.