HusKerrs becomes first Warzone player to break $100K in earnings - Dexerto

Popular streamer Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has officially cracked $100,000 in earnings from Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments, extending his lead and continuing to set the pace for the battle royale’s best.

An NRG content creator, HusKerrs has catapulted into the mainstream Twitch community’s collective consciousness in 2020 thanks to effortless domination in Warzone. Playing on PC, the streamer exudes consistency at the highest level of play and gets tilted as rarely as he shoots shakily.

With a straight shot that refuses to waver, HusKerrs capped off the last week of Warzone tournaments with a first-place finish in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and a second-place at Twitch Rivals. The former tournament boasted a record-breaking $210,000 prize pool and the latter, a sturdy $100,000.

Following those tournaments, the star streamer has left the country for a vacation and taken to Twitter to update his checklist. First on that list, an esport milestone as the only player to hit $100,000 in Warzone earnings. And, second, a personal benchmark of hitting 100,000 Twitter followers.

$100,000 earned on Warzone ✅ 100,000 followers on Twitter ✅ pic.twitter.com/qyPi9zh3Ap — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 27, 2020

Even if you disregarded every single Warzone tournament before his last two, HusKerrs would still be 15th-highest earner from the battle royale since its debut in March 2020.

That’s in major thanks to Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown, as the NRG man and his duo, AverageJoeWo, carved off the largest chunk of that historic prize pool.

Netting $15,000 from the Showdown’s Grand Finals ties the most money individually earned since the Minnesota ROKRR’s tournament in early October. Already ahead of Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, who sits at No. 2 in the earnings rankings with $64K, these recent performances extend the lead and earn HusKerrs a well-deserved vacation.

From handling business in the competitive Apex Legends circuit for Rogue to being the center of Warzone business, HusKerr’s gaming career is on an upward trajectory. Now, it appears that an entirely new horizon is opening up for the 24-year-old royale maestro.

Read more: 4 features Warzone desperately needs in Black Ops Cold War

Starting on October 30, he will be hosting, casting, and analyzing the next giant Warzone tournament: HusKerrs’ Howl.

The $300,000 tournament will feature 32 players, including top competitors like Aydan and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, split into duos for a two-week, double-elimination format.