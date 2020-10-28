 HusKerrs becomes first Warzone player to break $100K in earnings - Dexerto
Call of Duty

HusKerrs becomes first Warzone player to break $100K in earnings

Published: 28/Oct/2020 21:32

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward / Twitter, @HusKerrs

Warzone

Popular streamer Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has officially cracked $100,000 in earnings from Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments, extending his lead and continuing to set the pace for the battle royale’s best.

An NRG content creator, HusKerrs has catapulted into the mainstream Twitch community’s collective consciousness in 2020 thanks to effortless domination in Warzone. Playing on PC, the streamer exudes consistency at the highest level of play and gets tilted as rarely as he shoots shakily.

With a straight shot that refuses to waver, HusKerrs capped off the last week of Warzone tournaments with a first-place finish in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and a second-place at Twitch Rivals. The former tournament boasted a record-breaking $210,000 prize pool and the latter, a sturdy $100,000.

Following those tournaments, the star streamer has left the country for a vacation and taken to Twitter to update his checklist. First on that list, an esport milestone as the only player to hit $100,000 in Warzone earnings. And, second, a personal benchmark of hitting 100,000 Twitter followers.

 

Even if you disregarded every single Warzone tournament before his last two, HusKerrs would still be 15th-highest earner from the battle royale since its debut in March 2020.

That’s in major thanks to Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown, as the NRG man and his duo, AverageJoeWo, carved off the largest chunk of that historic prize pool.

Netting $15,000 from the Showdown’s Grand Finals ties the most money individually earned since the Minnesota ROKRR’s tournament in early October. Already ahead of Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, who sits at No. 2 in the earnings rankings with $64K, these recent performances extend the lead and earn HusKerrs a well-deserved vacation.

top 10 earning warzone players

From handling business in the competitive Apex Legends circuit for Rogue to being the center of Warzone business, HusKerr’s gaming career is on an upward trajectory. Now, it appears that an entirely new horizon is opening up for the 24-year-old royale maestro.

Starting on October 30, he will be hosting, casting, and analyzing the next giant Warzone tournament: HusKerrs’ Howl.

The $300,000 tournament will feature 32 players, including top competitors like Aydan and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, split into duos for a two-week, double-elimination format.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm