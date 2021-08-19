Call of Duty: Vanguard to bring back Gunsmith with two new features

Gunsmith has been one of the many improvements that Call of Duty has made over the years, and the newest title, Vanguard, will be bringing back the mechanic.

The release of any new AAA title is one that gravitates fans in, and this year has a flurry of titles for players to check out. From Battlefield 2042 to the latest installment within the Call of Duty franchise, there’s something for everyone.

For Vanguard, the developers behind this year’s entry, Sledgehammer Games have high hopes in regards to the campaign and some of the new multiplayer features.

One of the features that they’re bringing back this year and improving on is Gunsmith, and we’re going to break down how this mechanic will differ this time around.

Vanguard Gunsmith to add new ammo types and custom ballistics

While Gunsmith is still a viable feature within Call of Duty’s multiplayer, Sledgehammer games is taking the opportunity to improve on the aspect with even more customization options for players to dive into.

Within Vanguard, players will be able to pick and choose different ammo types, and ballistics depending on the way they want to play.

While we don’t know the specifics as of now, we can assume some of these will add increases to damage, accuracy, and material penetration.

For those who don’t know, Gunsmith was originally introduced back in Modern Warfare 2019 and allows players to pick from up to five different attachments for aspects such as Front Grip and Stock.

With the new addition of ammo and ballistics, this will surely take up an attachment slot for our weapons but could be a separate category altogether.

We’re amped to see how these new features play out for the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, as it should add another level of tactical gameplay for fans of the series.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.