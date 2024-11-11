Black Ops 6 fans furious with camos after loving “best ever” system at first

Black Ops 6 fans have blasted part of the new camo unlock system for making some feel “pointless” to unlock. This comes after players had previously called the “best ever” system.

With the arrival of Black Ops 6, Call of Duty fans have been delighted with some of the classic-feeling aspects of the game. Sure, the omnimovement system is a brand-new innovation for CoD, but there are plenty of nostalgic vibes to be had.

For the most part, multiplayer has been praised by fans. Yes, the maps aren’t great, but the overall feel of things is better than the last few titles. The camo unlock system was also drew high praise from players initially, with some calling it the “best ever” in COD history.

However, fast forward a few weeks and that sentiment has flipped a little. “Why did they think locking special camos to guns you have only completed all military camos on was a good idea?” asked Redditor Professional_Wall725.

They said it makes military camos “pointless” as you’ll be wanting to use gold at that point anyway.

Activision The Diamond camo grind is always a goal for COD fans.

Not being able to use camouflage you’ve unlocked has also been called “silly” by other players. “I’m not sure why they would lock that aspect. If I unlocked the camo I should be able to use it,” one agreed.

“Yeah it’s pointless. The only joy it brings me is getting to use that camo for a match or two while completing that gun’s special,” another added.

As noted, fans praised the system early on because other games felt like a “misery” at times.

Some, however, would like to see things revert to the MW2 (2022) way of doing things. “I liked the change with MW2 that a camo is unlocked for all guns once you get one. Felt that way you use way more of them as you level new weapons,” they added.

