Call of Duty Zombies Chronicles 2 rumoured to release with CoD: Vanguard

A host of Call of Duty: Zombies fans recently called for a new installment of Zombie Chronicles. Now, it seems their prayers have been answered thanks to a new leak.

Released in May 2017, the original Zombies Chronicles expansion pack saw the return of fan-favorite maps. Packaged together from different eras of the Zombies saga, the DLC was hit with players looking to revisit iconic arenas such as Kino Der Toten, Shi No Numa, and Ascension. Even with the hefty price tag included, the quality of the remastered maps was exceptional within the Black Ops III engine.

Since Zombies Chronicles was released, there hasn’t been any tangible word on whether a follow-up expansion could see the light of the day.

Advertisement

However, that could all be about to change as leakers have suggested that a fresh expansion has been in the works for quite some time.

When will Zombies Chronicles 2 release?

According to reliable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson, a fresh expansion has been in the works for longer than we think.

Read More : CoD Zombies Season 5 update patch notes

Until the recent release of Mauer Der Toten, many thought this would be the last map in the Cold War cycle. Henderson dispelled these claims himself in June, including more news than people expected too. Not only is Mauer Der Toten the penultimate map, but is possibly a precursor to Zombies Chronicles 2 rounding out the Cold War cycle.

Advertisement

The development of the highly anticipated second expansion has allegedly seen most of its maps completed. It is currently unclear whether Treyarch will be given the go-ahead by Activision to release it with Cold War, as the reveal of Vanguard is due in the weeks ahead.

Hearing rumors that the BOCW Berlin map is the last DLC zombies map – This isn't the case. There's one more planned for September and Treyarch still have "Chronicles 2 maps" ready to go, but I'm not sure if those will release during BOCW. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 14, 2021

Given that Cold War itself works on a different iteration of the CoD engine, it’d be curious to see whether Zombies Chronicles 2’s long development cycle has always been intended for Vanguard.

Read More: Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten world record attempt ruined again

The latter could be the true reason, as substantiated by reputable leaker Zesty, around the same time as Henderson’s original statement. Zombies may have a loyal fanbase but selling the expansion could be difficult in a time where Activision is juggling Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Cold War respectively.

Advertisement

As Modern Warfare begins to be phased out for Cold War and Vanguard to take its place, it seems more likely that Zombies Chronicles 2 will be a Vanguard-orientated addition.

Here is a conversation between me and my friend from June 2021. He has a source that’s sent us pictures only an insider would have access to. I’m in Blue, my friend is in Red. pic.twitter.com/5Lq7IB3b14 — Zesty – News & Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) August 2, 2021

More hints towards classic Zombies mayhem have appeared in Warzone’s marketing too. YouTuber CodeNamePizza sharply pointed out the inclusion of “Sally” on some new key art.

Related News

As any Zombies fan knows, “Mustang and Sally” were the nicknames for the iconic pack-a-punched versions of the Colt 1911 in the original Black Ops.

Season 5 Teaser Image “Sally”👀 Zombies Chronicles 2👀🍕 pic.twitter.com/H20VM7o4OD — PIZZA🍕 (@CodeNamePizza) August 3, 2021

Vanguard’s reveal is getting closer by the day, so, hopefully, we’ll be back in legendary Zombies maps sooner than later.