Warzone leak reveals possible release date for 80-round full-auto Sykov pistol - Dexerto

The long-awaited and currently unreleased Sykov pistol, which has caught the attention of the community due to its powerful attachments, might finally be coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone soon, if a new leak is to be believed.

If you’re one of the many people who’s seen the leaked gameplay of the unreleased Sykov pistol in Modern Warfare and have been eagerly anticipating its release, it sounds like you might not have to wait much longer to get your hands on it.

According to a new leak from dataminer TailsDoll553, the Sparks Operator Bundle, which includes a blueprint for the unreleased Sykov pistol, will be released on April 15, 2021. The blueprint itself includes a barrel attachment, red-dot sight, and an extended magazine.

If this rumor is true, then this means that the pistol could theoretically be released the same day or even a day or two prior. Of course, this should obviously be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering how often plans change in today’s day and age.

That said, it’s been leaked for so long that some people thought it might never see the light of day, making this news the closest we’ve gotten to it releasing.

Its inclusion does make sense, as the last flurry of Call of Duty updates did see some new content released for Modern Warfare as well, in the form of three new multiplayer maps. This could mean that the new pistol is indeed right around the corner.

An unreleased pistol called the Sykov has been found in #Warzone – it's fully automatic and looks pretty OP 🤔 (via u/RestlessGoats) pic.twitter.com/4Sud3YRxpH — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) February 11, 2021

The Sykov pistol itself went viral a few weeks back when players were able to use it via weapon drops in Plunder. In its current form, you can dual wield, put an 80-round magazine on it, and even convert it into full-auto, making it extremely potent from what we’ve seen in the early gameplay footage.

Because of these attachments, most players think that it has the potential to be one of, if not the most powerful pistols in Warzone when it eventually gets released. Still, only time will tell if the pistol’s potency remains whenever it hits the battle royale title.