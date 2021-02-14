Logo
How to get unreleased Sykov pistol in Warzone

Published: 14/Feb/2021 23:05

by Julian Young
Warzone Season 2 is quickly approaching, and players are now getting their hands on one of the new weapons expected to drop next season: the automatic Sykov pistol. Here’s how you can unlock the “stupid broken” gun and test it out yourself.

The second season of Warzone is scheduled to kick off on February 24, and players have already started dipping into the game’s new content. In the BR’s Plunder mode, players began to discover a brand-new pistol called the Sykov, and quickly realized how powerful the gun can be.

While first seen randomly in Plunder, Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD discovered that players can actually unlock the weapon themselves, with a bit of time and effort. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Sykov pistol before it arrives in Warzone Season 2.

JGOD YouTube Video Warzone Sykov Pistol
YouTube / JGOD
In his video, JGOD reveals how players can get their hands on the OP Sykov pistol coming in Warzone Season 2.

How to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone

While the method for unlocking the pistol has not been officially confirmed by Activision or any of the CoD developers, JGOD nevertheless was able to share how he obtained the weapon. Here are the steps you should follow in order to acquire the new Warzone pistol:

  1. Complete the required challenge (finish 5 different matches with 4 pistol kills) to unlock the Sykov
  2. Log in to the Warzone menu and look for a blinking green square in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, below your player name/season rank: if you see it, that means the weapon should be unlocked
    • Note: If you don’t see this green square in your menu, this means you have not unlocked the weapon yet
  3. If the weapon has not been unlocked, switch to the co-op menu in Modern Warfare and start a Private Match with Survival as the game type
  4. In the Survival match, access the weapon buy station and scroll to the bottom of the pistols category to see your progress for the challenge
    • Note: This process applies to the other unreleased Season 2 weapons (an SMG and LMG), and you can check those challenges out as well
  5. After the challenge has been completed, the Sykov will be unlocked and available for testing (and you will now see the green blinking square in the main Warzone menu if you didn’t before)

While JGOD did explain how to unlock the pistol, he also warned players against spending too much time leveling up the weapon. A similar situation occurred with the Streetsweeper shotgun in Black Ops Cold War, and players had to re-level the gun after it was fully released.

Sykov will be “stupid broken” in Warzone Season 2

When players discovered the Sykov in Plunder, they immediately realized how powerful the new weapon would be. In one post about the gun shared on Reddit, a player revealed that “you can wield the Sykov with the full-auto barrel and 80-round drum (which is apparently a thing that exists).”

JGOD also confirmed the new weapon’s potential to introduce another game-breaking meta — similar to the DMR/MAC-10 phase that players universally hated — and referred to the Sykov as being “stupid broken.”

In his video, the YouTuber explained that the Sykov can be equipped with several attachments — an 80-round magazine, full-auto barrel and Akimbo configuration — which gives the dual pistols a TTK (time-to-kill) that is lower than the MAC-10 SMG — one of the best guns in the game.

While the Sykov has not been officially released into Warzone, you can get your hands on the pistol and test it out before the launch of Season 2 on February 24 by following this guide. We will keep you updated on how the new pistol turns out after its official release as well as its effect on the meta moving forward.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 22:28

by David Purcell
The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Semi-finals & grand finals take place on Sunday, February 14.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

DidyChrisLito made it to the finals in an attempt to defend his eMLS crown.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players, and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…