How to get unreleased Sykov pistol in Warzone

Warzone Season 2 is quickly approaching, and players are now getting their hands on one of the new weapons expected to drop next season: the automatic Sykov pistol. Here’s how you can unlock the “stupid broken” gun and test it out yourself.

The second season of Warzone is scheduled to kick off on February 24, and players have already started dipping into the game’s new content. In the BR’s Plunder mode, players began to discover a brand-new pistol called the Sykov, and quickly realized how powerful the gun can be.

While first seen randomly in Plunder, Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD discovered that players can actually unlock the weapon themselves, with a bit of time and effort. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Sykov pistol before it arrives in Warzone Season 2.

How to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone

While the method for unlocking the pistol has not been officially confirmed by Activision or any of the CoD developers, JGOD nevertheless was able to share how he obtained the weapon. Here are the steps you should follow in order to acquire the new Warzone pistol:

Complete the required challenge (finish 5 different matches with 4 pistol kills) to unlock the Sykov Log in to the Warzone menu and look for a blinking green square in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, below your player name/season rank: if you see it, that means the weapon should be unlocked Note: If you don’t see this green square in your menu, this means you have not unlocked the weapon yet If the weapon has not been unlocked, switch to the co-op menu in Modern Warfare and start a Private Match with Survival as the game type In the Survival match, access the weapon buy station and scroll to the bottom of the pistols category to see your progress for the challenge Note: This process applies to the other unreleased Season 2 weapons (an SMG and LMG), and you can check those challenges out as well After the challenge has been completed, the Sykov will be unlocked and available for testing (and you will now see the green blinking square in the main Warzone menu if you didn’t before)

While JGOD did explain how to unlock the pistol, he also warned players against spending too much time leveling up the weapon. A similar situation occurred with the Streetsweeper shotgun in Black Ops Cold War, and players had to re-level the gun after it was fully released.

Sykov will be “stupid broken” in Warzone Season 2

When players discovered the Sykov in Plunder, they immediately realized how powerful the new weapon would be. In one post about the gun shared on Reddit, a player revealed that “you can wield the Sykov with the full-auto barrel and 80-round drum (which is apparently a thing that exists).”

JGOD also confirmed the new weapon’s potential to introduce another game-breaking meta — similar to the DMR/MAC-10 phase that players universally hated — and referred to the Sykov as being “stupid broken.”

Running the Numbers on the Sykov Pistol and its Stupid Broken. — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) February 14, 2021

In his video, the YouTuber explained that the Sykov can be equipped with several attachments — an 80-round magazine, full-auto barrel and Akimbo configuration — which gives the dual pistols a TTK (time-to-kill) that is lower than the MAC-10 SMG — one of the best guns in the game.

While the Sykov has not been officially released into Warzone, you can get your hands on the pistol and test it out before the launch of Season 2 on February 24 by following this guide. We will keep you updated on how the new pistol turns out after its official release as well as its effect on the meta moving forward.