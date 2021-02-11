A yet-to-be-released pistol called the Sykov has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Plunder mode, and while we don’t know if it’s coming in Season 2 or later, the weapon looks very powerful from what we’ve seen so far.

Imagine a player’s surprise when they call in a Weapon Drop field upgrade only to receive a brand new weapon that’s not even supposed to be in the game yet.

That’s exactly what happened to Reddit user ‘RestlessGoats,’ who was toiling around in Plunder when he suddenly came across the Sykov, a new pistol that’s been previously leaked but not officially announced or released yet.

Of course, as is the case with almost all of the guns that come as ground loot or in Weapon Drops, the pistol was a specific Blueprint for the Sykov, one that’s automatic and comes with 12-round mags.

Even though the gameplay clip is not that long, you don’t need to watch much to see that the Sykov, at least in the build shown in the video, is quite overpowered.

For one, there are no fully automatic pistols in Warzone – the Diamatti is the only one that has a comparable fire rate. Furthermore, if the handgun has an ammunition attachment that offers extended magazines, then a larger clip size could make it even more potent.

“Full auto, 27 rounds and maybe akimbo, I can already hear the moans…” one user remarked. It’s true – if the Sykov does have a dual-wield Akimbo attachment, then it could be the next handgun to assert its dominance in Verdansk, following the footsteps of the .357 magnum, Reneti, and Diamatti.

The implications of this weapon being added are pretty major considering that players will be able to run it as a secondary without needing Overkill, which opens the door for Ghost to be in their primary loadout.

As mentioned above, this is not the first time we’ve heard of the Sykov. During December, data-miners uncovered the pistol in the Modern Warfare game files and leaked images of it along with some gameplay.

However, this is the first time we’ve seen this particular blueprint in action, not to mention the previously leaked gameplay was in a custom multiplayer game on Rust, not in a Warzone public match.

sykov (makarov) and cx-9 (skorpio evo) pic.twitter.com/Xjx6pzpDnL — The CheeseBurger Boys (@Cheezburgerboys) December 16, 2020

And yes, this weapon is coming through the Modern Warfare pipeline, not Black Ops Cold War. It’s not exactly clear how Infinity Ward plan on handling new MW content following the launch of Cold War, so we don’t know when the Sykov will be released.

In fact, there was no evidence that new MW guns would be added in Warzone following its integration with BOCW, but the fact that the Sykov’s been found in the battle royale after being leaked in multiplayer means that the trend will continue.