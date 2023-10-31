25 new operators are coming to Modern Warfare 3, so here is everything you need to know about adding each one to your rotation.

Modern Warfare 2 placed a heavy emphasis on new operators in Season 6. Players have the opportunity to dress up as their favorite heroes or villains for Halloween, such as Spawn, Ash Williams, Lilith, Skeletor, and more.

And the devs didn’t stop there, announcing an upcoming collaboration with Dune. At first glance, some players may feel hesitant about buying new operators out of fear of losing them when Modern Warfare 3 drops. But Sledgehammer Games stepped in and reassured fans that all MW2 operators are coming to the next game as part of the Carry Forward program.

However, that isn’t to say there won’t be new operators in MW3. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to unlock every new skin.

Every Modern Warfare 3 operator confirmed

Here is how to unlock every Modern Warfare 3 operator.

SpecGru Operators (13):

Price: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Ghost: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Blueprint (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Rocket (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Byline: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Scorch: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Ripper: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Pathfinder: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Warrior: Available after purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment “Warrior” Pack, available November 10.

Riptide: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

BBQ: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Jabber: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Jet: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

KorTac Operators (12):

Warden: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Makarov: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Blaze (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Thirst (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Alpine: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Enigma: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Bantam: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Doc: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Raptor: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Corso: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Swagger: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Lockpick: Available on PlayStation only, when preordering the Digital Standard or Vault Edition.

Operator Customization: Select the Operator (whether from MWII or MWIII) from the main menu to check out their Customization Options, like additional Skins, Finishing Moves and biographical information.