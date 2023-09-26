Modern Warfare 2 players crown Season 6 Battle Pass as games best yet

Activision unveiled the Season 6 Battle Pass roadmap, and the first look made a strong first impression on Modern Warfare 2 players.

Some Call of Duty fans have already shifted their attention to Modern Warfare 3 as the highly-anticipated release date inches closer. However, Modern Warfare 2 pulls players back for one final run with Season 6, which embraces a Halloween theme.

After The Haunting of Verdansk became an instant hit in 2020, Warzone continued the tradition every year. And MW2 is no different, as Zombie Royal and a fitting cast of Operators join the battlefield. Excitement for Season 6 slightly soured upon learning about “embarrassing” smoke grenade skins coming as part of the new BlackCell premium pass.

But that frustration quickly subsided when community members caught their first glimpse at the upcoming Battle Pass and all of its impressive offerings.

Season 6 excitement at an all-time high

On September 26, the Modern Warfare 2 devs revealed all the new Operators, skins, blueprints, and weapons coming in the upcoming update.

CharlieIntel claimed: “Season 06 Battle Pass probably the best Battle Pass of MWII.”

In Season 6, Spawn is the star of the show. Players immediately unlock the iconic superhero after buying the Season 6 Battle Pass and unlock an alternate version of the character in the passe’s final tier.

Other highlights include the TR-76 Gest AR, ISO 90MM SMG, dual kamas, three new weapon blueprints, three new vehicle skins, and eight new Operator skins.

Despite it being a bold claim, community members leaned toward agreeing with the Call of Duty insider. One player responded: “This is probably the best Battle Pass they have done, period”

Additionally, the Carry Forward program transfers all MW2 weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints to Modern Warfare 3. With that in mind, a second Modern Warfare 2 player added: “Best I’ve ever seen. I don’t care about all the boring generic operators & random sh** I won’t use in every other BP. This one is loaded with stuff I’ll use going forward.”

Unfortunately, some players have already moved on. A third commenter added: “Of course, now that I’m entirely burnt out of MW2, they release a fire battle pass.”

Fans don’t need to wait much longer, as Season 6 starts on September 27.