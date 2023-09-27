How to get Lilith & Inarius Diablo 4 Operator bundles in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Diablo 4’s main antagonist Lilith and her partner Inarius join Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 6. Here is everything you need to know about getting both operator skins.

Just one day after launch, Diablo 4 became Activision Blizzard’s fastest-selling title of all time, surpassing $666 million in revenue and reaching somewhere between 9-10 million copies sold within the first week.

The latest RPG hit lost some of its shine after a disastrous 1.1.0 update that caused a drastic reduction in player power and created an imbalance among classes. Disappointed players voiced their frustrations, and Blizzard responded by vowing never to make the same mistake again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As excitement ramps back up within the Diablo 4 community with Season 2 looming right around the corner, what better way to celebrate than a crossover with Modern Warfare 2?

Activision

The Lilith and Inarius Operator bundles come on different dates. The Lilith Operator bundle is set to launch on October 15, 2023, while the Inarius Operator bundle will follow on October 26, 2023,

How to unlock Lilith and Inarius in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Lilith and Inarius each get their own bundle in the Modern Warfare 2 store. Based on previously released licensed bundles, we expect both bundles to cost 2,400 CoD points each, which is equivalent to $19.99/£16.79.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Whats included in Lilith and Inarius in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Both operator bundles come loaded with content suited to the two Diablo 4 villains.

Article continues after ad

Activision

MW2 & Warzone Lilith Diablo 4 Operator bundle content

Here’s all the content included in the Lilith Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6.

“Lilith” Operator Skin

“Blood Petal” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Eternal Conflict” SMG Weapon Blueprint

“Daughter of Hatred” Finishing Move.

“Wretched Death” Vehicle Skin

“Altar of Lilith” Weapon Charm

“Lilith’s Call” Sticker

“Lilith’s Throne” Loading Screen

“Summon Lilith” Emblem

MW2 & Warzone Inarius Diablo 4 Operator bundle content

Additionally, here’s all the content included in the Inarius Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6

Inarius Operator Skin

“Fallen Angel” SMG Weapon Blueprint

“Heaven’s War” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Inarius Impaling” Finishing Move

“Heaven’s Castaway” Vehicle Skin

“Cathedral of Light” Weapon Charm

“Rogue Angel” Sticker

“Archangel” Loading Screen

“World Father” Emblem

That’s everything you need to know about the Inarius and Lilith Diablo 4 Operator bundles in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6.