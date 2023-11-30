How to get TAQ Eradicator LMG in MW3

Modern Warfare 3 has gotten a new LMG to unlock – the TAQ Eradicator – ahead of the Season 1 update. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Prior to the launch of the original Warzone, Call of Duty games would, very rarely, add new weapons into the mix during the year. No longtime fan will ever forget the chaos that the Peacekeeper caused as the first DLC gun in CoD history.

However, they’re being added with increased regularity these days. Whenever a new season comes around for multiplayer and the battle royale, at least two primary guns are added, with a secondary or melee weapon thrown in for good measure at some point too.

Season 1 is yet to get underway in Modern Warfare 3 and a new weapon – the TAQ Eradicator – has become available. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

How to unlock TAQ Eradicator LMG in MW3

That’s right, we already have a new weapon in MW, and it’s the TAQ Eradicator – a big LMG that already looks like it can compete with the Holger 26 and DG-58.

You’ll be able to get the TAQ Eradicator through completing a set of five weekly challenges in the week 4 section. You have to complete five of these, which can be in multiplayer, zombies, or a combination of both.

These challenges include the likes of getting 20 operator kills with a recommended weapon, getting three operator fury kills, and a fair few centered around the JAK Raven Kit – which can be unlocked through the week one challenges. Once you’ve ticked five off, the LMG will be in your loadouts to use.

Activision The TAQ Eradicator is rather competitive with current LMGs in MW3.

If it’s bringing back any nostalgia for longtime CoD players then that’s because it is reminiscent of the HAMR from Black Ops 2 – especially with the larger magazine capacity.

If you don’t act fast and complete the weekly challenges before Season 1 gets underway, then the LMG will likely be locked behind different challenges or, potentially, an armory unlock.