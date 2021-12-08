How to report Call of Duty players in Warzone & Vanguard

Not everything can go swimmingly in Call of Duty and you’ll occasionally run into some unruly players. Whether you think they’re hacking or cheating or they’re just being offensive and disruptive in the chat, you need to know how to report them in Vanguard and Warzone.

Life isn’t all rainbows and unicorns and the world sadly isn’t perfect. Call of Duty is a great getaway from the troubles of real life, but the toxicity of the community can cause just as many problems. In the old days, it just used to be a case of dealing with foul-mouthed 12-year-old kids.

Fast-forward to 2021, and CoD has to deal with a plethora of pesky hackers and cheaters interfering with games. Thankfully, both Warzone and Vanguard have the ability to report these players, and here’s how you can do it.

Reporting players in Call of Duty: Vanguard

To report a cheating or offensive player in Call of Duty: Vanguard, you will need to do so from the game’s multiplayer menu. Vanguard’s official support page offers comprehensive instructions on reporting a player.

Here’s how to do it:

Head to the Vanguard’s main multiplayer menu Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation to open the ‘Social’ tab (You can also select the ‘Social’ tab if you’re a PC player) Select the ‘Recent Players’ option Hover over the player you want to report and press A on Xbox or X on PlayStation Again, if you’re on PC, just simply click on the player Select ‘Report Player’ Choose one of the available options Activision will then take time to review the report and verify its legitimacy

Reporting players in Call of Duty: Warzone

Most Warzone players will be aware of the rampant cheating and hacking that has plagued the last few months of Verdansk. The RICOCHET anti-cheat software looks to prevent this, but hackers are always evolving their methods. In any event, you need to know how to report players that are either manipulating the game or just being abusive.

Read More: Warzone players confused as Pacific uses Modern Warfare engine instead of Vanguard

This is how players can report users in Warzone:

Head to the Warzone’s main multiplayer menu Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation to open the ‘Social’ tab You can also select the ‘Social’ tab if you’re a PC player Select the ‘Recent Players’ option Hover over the player you want to report and press A on Xbox or X on PlayStation Again, if you’re on PC, just simply click on the player Select ‘Report Player’ Choose one of the available options Activision will then take time to review the report and verify its legitimacy

Both methods are pretty much the same as Activision likes to keep its menus similar and familiar. Again, if you suspect a player of cheating, or someone is going overboard on the ‘banter,’ then remember that reporting is an option.

