How to unlock the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard Season 1

The Cooper Carbine is the newest Assault Rifle arriving in Warzone with the release of Vanguard Season 1. To stay ahead of the competition, you’ll want to get this weapon unlocked as soon as possible — and we’ve got you covered.

Vanguard Season 1, which goes live on December 8, is set to completely shake up Warzone with a plethora of new content to dive into.

The Season 1 roadmap showcased a number of the biggest changes, features, and additions coming in Warzone throughout the season. The biggest change of all, being the new battle royale map, Caldera.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, new maps such as Paradise and Radar will be arriving. The former being a remake of the iconic Modern Warfare 3 map, Dome. However, the most exciting part of any new season is experimenting with the new weapons. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle.

How to unlock the Cooper Carbine in Warzone

To unlock the Cooper Carbine in Warzone, you’ll have to reach Tier 15 of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

The Cooper Carbine joins an already heavily saturated assault rifle class, and whether it will be able to compete with the likes of the EM2 or AK47 remains to be seen.

The new Cooper Carbine is fairly easy to unlock. Due to it being a Battle Pass weapon, luckily you won’t have to complete a series of difficult challenges to get your hands on it.

However, if you’re not too keen on waiting, you can spend a little extra to skip the Battle Pass tiers and get this weapon straight away.

According the official description of the Cooper Carbine, the newest Assault Rifle is described as “an American hybrid rifle with SMG-like properties…a short-range Assault Rifle that’s easy to control with a fast fire rate.”

In Warzone and Vanguard’s Season 1, the Tier 31 Battle Pass weapon will be the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and the Tier 37 Battle Pass weapon will be the Sawtooth melee weapon.

The Katana melee weapon will also be available to unlock at launch but the challenges have not yet been announced.

So, there you have it! Everything you need to know about unlocking the new Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle in Warzone and Vanguard’s Season 1.

