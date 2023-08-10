Warzone 2 expert JGOD finds weapon with “completely broken” TTK in Season 5
Warzone 2 guru JGOD has highlighted an underrated rifle that has a “completely broken” TTK in Season 5, thanks to one smart trick.
Over the last few seasons of Warzone 2, the battle royale’s meta has been dominated by just a handful of weapons – mainly the Cronen Squall. Sure, plenty of other weapons have been viable, but the Squall had been the dominant option.
With the Season 5 update, the weapon pool has undergone a bit of a shake-up. Two new weapons – the FR Avancer and .300 Carrack Sniper – have been added to the mix, and a number of SMGs, and a few ARs have been given a little bit of a buff.
However, there is actually one weapon that didn’t receive a buff in the new update that has seemingly benefitted most, as its TTK is now “completely broken.”
Best Lachmann 762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5
The weapon in question? That’ll be the Lachmann 762. That’s according to JGOD’s stats anyway, as the Warzone 2 content creator has run the numbers to find the fastest-killing gun.
As per his findings, the battle rifle has a base TTK of 690m/s, but if you mix in at least one headshot, that drops all the way down to 575m/s. That outguns the TAQ-V, SO-14, Rapp H, and Cronen Squall.
JGOD noted that the Lachmann 762 is “ridiculously hard to use” and that you have to “manage the recoil” with the semi-auto mode because it “can get away” from players. He also believes its a solid sniper support option.
- Barrel: Tempus GH50
- Muzzle: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Optic: AIM-OP V4
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
As per WZRanked, the Lachmann has been going under the radar as the 22nd most-popular weapon in the game with around a 0.7% popularity rate.
JGOD did add that it is a little “gimmicky” so maybe that’ll scare some people from using it. Though, it’s clearly a monster if you can tame it.