Warzone 2 devs respond as players can’t unlock Season 5 guns in DMZ

The Warzone 2 devs have responded to an issue where players are unable to unlock new weapons from Season 5 through DMZ like they could in previous seasons.

When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) was first announced, there was much hype around DMZ – the Escape From Tarkov-esque mode that is played on the Warzone 3 maps.

In DMZ, you can essentially stake different pieces of equipment and items in the hopes of finding better stuff out there that you can take into future missions. That, until Season 5, had included the new weapons that are introduced at the start and mid-points of a new season.

Players had been able to drop into DMZ, find the new weapons from other players or NPCs and then exfil to have them unlocked. They didn’t need to use the battle pass. In fact, there have even been services set up where you can pay for someone to hold your hand in unlocking a gun.

CoD devs respond to Warzone 2 & MW2 guns not unlocking in DMZ

Well, with the start of Season 5, many players have been dropping into DMZ to try and unlock the new FR Avancer assault rifle, as well as the .300 Carrack sniper.

Though, for some reason, they’ve found themselves unable to do so. Exfiling with these weapons – regardless of whether you try and swap with a pal before doing so – doesn’t unlock them for the time being.

That has prompted a response from the devs. “We are investigating reports of some DMZ Players being unable to unlock certain weapons via successful exfil as intended,” they said, noting it’s been added to their Trello board of problems.

Many players took to social media to complain about the issue, noting they were unable to unlock the new guns – especially the FR Advancer assault rifle. “Stupid stupid change honestly,” said one, suggesting it was done on purpose.

Some players, though, slightly reveled in their misery. “Does this mean guys will have to do challenges and such? Wow,” responded another

It remains to be seen if this was, indeed, an intended change or just a bug. Though, given it wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes from the start, it’s likely just an error that will be ironed out before long.