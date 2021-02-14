Logo
Dr Disrespect calls for self-revive to be removed from Warzone

Published: 14/Feb/2021 19:35

by Julian Young
Dr Disrespect YouTube Warzone After Game Lobby With Warzone Logo
YouTube / DrDisRespect

Dr Disrespect Warzone

After Dr Disrespect and fellow Warzone streamer ZLaner suffered a close defeat to a team using self-revive kits, the popular content creator called for the item to be removed from the battle royale — with duos being the only potential exception.

One of the most entertaining aspects of Call of Duty: Warzone is the ability for players to grab unique loadouts and gear that fit their playstyle. One specific item that every veteran Warzone player wants to have in their inventory is a self-revive kit.

A well-timed self-revive can be the difference between winning or losing an intense game on Verdansk. However, for players on the other end of the stick — who might feel they’ve been robbed of a win they rightfully deserve — these powerful items can be downright annoying.

In a Duos vs. Trios stream on February 12, the “Two-Time” voiced his complaints about the self-revive mechanic after he and his teammate were robbed of a win by a team of players that used self-revive kits to sneak out a victory against the dynamic duo.

Dr Disrespect ZLaner Warzone Self Revive
YouTube / DrDisRespect
Dr Disrespect’s Warzone duo ZLaner found himself on the losing end of a self-revive, which spurred the Two-Time’s criticism of the mechanic.

After being eliminated by a player he thought had been killed, ZLaner confirmed he had fallen victim to a self-revived opponent. “They all have self[-revive], f**king every one of them,” the Facebook Gaming streamer remarked, then added on sarcastically: “It’s a great addition to the game.”

The Two-Time immediately picked up on ZLaner’s frustration, and agreed “Self-revive man . . . It’s just unbelievable.” After thinking for a moment, the Doc explained how he thinks these items should be handled in Warzone: “First off, I think they should take self-revive out of solos, number one.”

“Number two, out of all the modes I think they only keep them in duos. That’s the only one,” the Doc confirmed. He and ZLaner both agreed it would be nice to see self-revives removed from trios and quads as well, so duos appears to be the only playlist where the Doc thinks it might be worth keeping.

(Comments begin at 6:32:22 for mobile users.)

Warzone’s self-revive mechanic has been present in the game since its release, and can even be found in other BRs like Apex Legends (although in Respawn’s title, obtaining a Gold Knockdown Shield is admittedly more difficult than simply picking up a self-revive at buy station in Warzone).

Dr Disrespect is far from the first streamer to voice his frustrations with allowing players to self-revive in a BR. In the Apex scene, content creator Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel went viral when he blasted the self-revive mechanic in Apex for ruining the integrity of competitive tournaments. (The Gold Knockdown Shield has since been removed from Apex Legends Global Series tournaments.)

It remains to be seen whether or not Activision and Raven Software will change the self-revive mechanic in Warzone. They have faced their fair share of complaints from the game’s community regarding the item, so it’s quite possible players could see it tweaked in a future patch or update.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…