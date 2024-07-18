Season 5 of MW3 and Warzone is now in focus, and with it comes a bunch of new weapons, including a fresh Assault Rifle. So, here is everything you need to know about the STG AR.

With a WWE crossover, new core maps in Bait and Yard, and various new game modes to tie in with events, Season 5 is promising a lot for CoD players.

Naturally, a new season means new weapons, and the STG is a new-ish Assault Rifle. It is a modernized version of the classic STG44 which has appeared in many previous games. The last we saw it was in CoD: Vanguard.

Article continues after ad

Now the STG is back in full force, so here is everything you need to know on how to get it.

How to get the STG in MW3 & Warzone

To get the STG in MW3 and Warzone, you will have to unlock it through the Season Five Battle Pass. You will need to complete Sector Seven to obtain it.

Article continues after ad

Activision The STG can be obtained through the Season Five Battle Pass

You’ll need to finish Sectors One, Two, and Four before you can start working on the Seventh Sector to unlock the STG. Generally, there will be other rewards you can gain from the Sector while unlocking the weapon, but we don’t have any info on what these are yet.

Article continues after ad

However, a safe bet is cosmetics such as Weapon Stickers or Charms, possibly a Double XP Token. We will update you here once we know.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to BlackCell and immediately start working on completing the Sector to unlock the STG faster.

According to the devs, the STG is a “standard” assault rifle with fully automatic firing. “That power results in a signature recoil pattern that though noticeable is easily controlled for accurate fire,” Activision’s latest blog post reads.

Article continues after ad

It looks like if you’re used to using the STG44 in previous CoD games, it may be easy to pick up the STG once again come Season Five’s arrival.