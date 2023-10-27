Warzone players fear new Season 6 weapons have been canceled

Initially, leaks pointed to a new LMG and AR coming to Warzone in Season 6, but players dread a potential change in the script.

Over the course of six seasons, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone have introduced 21 new weapons and four new melee options. This includes seven new ARs, four new SMGs, and three new sniper rifles, among others. However, there has yet to be a new LMG introduced.

It’s especially odd, considering LMGs have been strong but not at the same level as ARs and SMGs. Many likely remember the RPK dominated Warzone’s meta across Season and parts of Season 2. But since then, we have yet to really see an LMG make that same kind of impact.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth mentioning that the Sakin MG38 and Rapp-H didn’t provide interesting alternatives, but slow mobility and reload speeds inevitably make them less desirable than ARs and Battle Rifles. It finally appeared that Season 6 would end the long drought, but players may have gotten their hopes up too early.

New LMG and AR allegedly canceled in Warzone Season 6

Warzone expert WhosImmortal credited COD leaker DETONATED for data mining the Bruen MK9 LMG and FR 5.56 AR coming to MW2 and Warzone during Season 6.

Article continues after ad

Despite that, WhosImmortal pointed out that the Weapon Mastery Camo Charms changed. On the ISO 9MM and Dual Kamas, the charm indicates being one of five new Season 6 weapons. But the TR-76 Geist is labeled as one out of three weapons, indicating that there are no longer plans to add five total weapons.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

WhosImmortal added that none of the current season’s patch notes up to this point have made any mention of the Bruen or FR 5.56.

Article continues after ad

Reading between the lines, WhosImmortal admitted: “Modern Warfare 3 Campaign early access drops on November 2 and the full game releases on November 10. Personally, I would be very surprised if we got an update post-campaign early access.”

But for players that want any silver lining, two Haunting camos ironically have the word Bruen on them. Both camos also indicate an event happening on October 31 called Captain Price’s Revenge.

We will learn the truth when Halloween night rolls around. But for LMG fans, hopefully, they will receive more attention in Modern Warfare 3 than what they saw in MW2.

Article continues after ad