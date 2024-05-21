How to unlock the Kar98k in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will finally be adding the Kar98k with Season 4. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the iconic bolt-action rifle that has been a staple of the Call of Duty franchise for many years now.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is set to go live across all platforms on May 29, 2024. As well as introducing some quality-of-life improvements, Season 4 marks the return of the Karabiner 98k.

The weapon, which is often abbreviated to Kar98k, is a German bolt-action rifle and one that has appeared in each and every Call of Duty game that takes place during World War II.

After it was rumored the gun would be returning for MW3 and Warzone, we can now confirm it will drop during Season 4.

For those excited to get their hands on the retro bolt-action rifle, here is everything you need to know about unlocking it in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone

To unlock the Kar98k in Warzone and MW3 you’ll need to unlock and complete Sector 5 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Once this is completed, the gun will be free to unlock and use — no additional work or payment is required other than completing Sector 5 of the Battle Pass.

While the Kar98k only has five rounds and can be slow to reload, the devs have reassured fans that its power and accuracy will still be one of the best in the game.

They explained in a new post that the iconic rifle is still one of the “hardest-hitting and most accurate long-range” rifles and offers “fast ADS speed, massive damage, limited flinch, and rapid takedown potential” from any distance.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Kar98k when it goes live during Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.