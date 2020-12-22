Logo
Warzone players are unlocking Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun early – here’s how

Published: 22/Dec/2020 20:47

by Tanner Pierce
Despite still not released in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, Call of Duty players are able to unlock Season 1’s Streetsweeper shotgun ahead of schedule thanks to a bug in the battle royale’s challenges.

While the Streetsweeper shotgun was originally announced with the Season 1 update, the weapon was always intended to not be available until sometime in the middle of the season. While no release date was announced, most players assumed that it would be coming during the mid-season update, as that was the case with a lot of weapons during the Modern Warfare era.

Now, thanks to a new glitch, it seems like some Black Ops Cold War players are able to get their hands on the weapon early – without the use of hacking – thanks to a new bug in Warzone.

The Streetsweeper was first seen in the BOCW Season 1 cinematic, held by Stitch.

How to unlock Streetsweeper Shotgun early in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

According to reports from numerous players, the unlock challenges for the Streetsweeper are actually live within Warzone right now.

All players have to do is get 3 kills in a row with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun (Hauer 77 or Gallo SA12) without dying in 15 different matches. While that might seem simple enough, it’s a bit tricky due to the fact that it must be completed in Warzone and not standard multiplayer.

That being said, once you unlock it, the weapon will show up within the create-a-class screen in both multiplayer and the battle royale, and you can level it up just like normal, adding all the attachments and camos you want.

According to YouTuber PrestigeIsKey, who unlocked it for himself, the weapon is pretty powerful but has an insanely slow reload speed and there’s nothing that can be done to mitigate that issue, at least for now.

It is important to note, however, that this a bug, as the weapon is clearly not meant to be live yet in any capacity, meaning players might end up suddenly having their access to the shotgun revoked once Treyarch catches wind of the bug, if they haven’t already.

It’s also interesting that this isn’t the first time this particular weapon has appeared in-game ahead of schedule; when the Season One update dropped on December 16, players were able to inspect the shotgun and two other mid-season melee weapons in the BOCW Gunsmith before Treyarch hastily removed them from the menus.

At this point, it’s not clear what Treyarch’s course of action is regarding this situation; we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Black Ops Cold War Dec 22 patch notes: Daily Challenges, Raid 24/7, 2x Battle Pass XP, more

Published: 22/Dec/2020 19:22 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 20:17

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision and Treyarch have released a new update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, implementing a couple of changes and adding more content for players to enjoy as Season One continues to chug along.

With Season One well and truly underway in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch are looking to deliver on their promise of consistently providing fresh and new content for the holiday season.

The December 22 patch, which was basically a playlist update with a couple of other things added in, has done just that, enabling a new 24/7 playlist for the ever-popular map, Raid, as well as Double Battle Pass Progression for players to level up their S1 BP faster.

Daily challenges have also arrived, giving users another easy way to earn XP. These challenges, which are available in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, come in a set of three at a time, refreshed every 24 hours.

Black Ops Cold War Daily Challenges
Daily Challenges are now live in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Here’s everything you need to know about this latest update:

Black Ops Cold War December 22 update patch notes

GLOBAL

Daily Challenges

  • Players receive 3 Daily Challenges each day for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone (9 total) to complete for XP bonuses.
  • Challenges can be swapped in/out to suit your play style. Instead of new Daily Challenges replacing your current Challenges, they are added to the list of reserve Challenges for each mode, and can be completed any time before the end of the season.
  • Complete Daily Challenges at your own pace without losing progress. Challenges swapped out will retain any earned progress and can be completed later.

Prestige Shop

  • Added a confirmation prompt when unlocking new content at the Prestige Shop using Prestige Keys.

UI

  • Addressed a UI error related to Weapon Blueprints.

General

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when redeeming Battle Pass tier bundles.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Featured Playlists
    • Raid 24/7 [NEW]
      • Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid.
      • Hardcore Raid 24/7 also available in Quick Play.
    • Face Off (3v3) [NEW]
      • 3v3 matches of TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB.
      • Scorestreaks disabled.
      • Shorter time limits and score limits for fast-paced matches.
      • Shorter capture times in Domination.
      • Hardcore Face Off also available in Quick Play.
    • Nuketown Holiday 24/7
    • Prop Hunt
    • Gunfight
    • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Modes

  • Prop Hunt
    • Increased time between Prop whistles from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.

Gameplay

  • Closed an exploit where Field Upgrades could be planted out of bounds.

Combat Record

  • M79
    • Added tracking for Popcorn Medal (multi-kills) for the M79.
    • Changed the M79 Medal Spotlight from Headshots to Popcorn.

Multiplayer Free Access

  • Updated Playlists
    • Team Deathmatch
    • Domination
    • Gunfight
    • Nuketown Holiday 24/7
    • Raid 24/7 [NEW]
    • Prop Hunt [NEW]
    • Combined Arms: Hardpoint [NEW]
    • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb [NEW]

– Treyarch