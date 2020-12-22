Warzone players are unlocking Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun early – here’s how

Despite still not released in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, Call of Duty players are able to unlock Season 1’s Streetsweeper shotgun ahead of schedule thanks to a bug in the battle royale’s challenges.

While the Streetsweeper shotgun was originally announced with the Season 1 update, the weapon was always intended to not be available until sometime in the middle of the season. While no release date was announced, most players assumed that it would be coming during the mid-season update, as that was the case with a lot of weapons during the Modern Warfare era.

Now, thanks to a new glitch, it seems like some Black Ops Cold War players are able to get their hands on the weapon early – without the use of hacking – thanks to a new bug in Warzone.

How to unlock Streetsweeper Shotgun early in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

According to reports from numerous players, the unlock challenges for the Streetsweeper are actually live within Warzone right now.

All players have to do is get 3 kills in a row with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun (Hauer 77 or Gallo SA12) without dying in 15 different matches. While that might seem simple enough, it’s a bit tricky due to the fact that it must be completed in Warzone and not standard multiplayer.

That being said, once you unlock it, the weapon will show up within the create-a-class screen in both multiplayer and the battle royale, and you can level it up just like normal, adding all the attachments and camos you want.

According to YouTuber PrestigeIsKey, who unlocked it for himself, the weapon is pretty powerful but has an insanely slow reload speed and there’s nothing that can be done to mitigate that issue, at least for now.

It is important to note, however, that this a bug, as the weapon is clearly not meant to be live yet in any capacity, meaning players might end up suddenly having their access to the shotgun revoked once Treyarch catches wind of the bug, if they haven’t already.

It’s also interesting that this isn’t the first time this particular weapon has appeared in-game ahead of schedule; when the Season One update dropped on December 16, players were able to inspect the shotgun and two other mid-season melee weapons in the BOCW Gunsmith before Treyarch hastily removed them from the menus.

The #BlackOpsColdWar update seemed to accidentally have added the 3 new weapons coming later on in Season 1. The weapons have since been removed. • Streetsweeper shotgun

• Sledgehammer

• Wakizashi pic.twitter.com/snq5qELnQs — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 15, 2020

At this point, it’s not clear what Treyarch’s course of action is regarding this situation; we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.