 How to get Season 1 Combat Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to get Season 1 Combat Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Dec/2020 21:08

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war warzone season 1
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone

Another season of Call of Duty: Warzone means a new, free Combat Pack for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here’s how PS5 and PS4 PS Plus subscribers can get the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack.

Sony and Activision’s relationship continues to mean bonus content for PlayStation players, even as Warzone integrates Treyarch’s new title into Infinity Ward’s formerly sole domain. Alongside the Season One Battle Pass, PS players can enjoy a new bundle of content for use in BOCW and Warzone.

From now until November 21, 2021, Sony’s players will be able to hit lobbies donning an exclusive Sims Operator skin and rocking a similarly limited LMG blueprint. For added flair, the pack comes with extra cosmetics and Double XP perks.

Here’s the full contents of the newest Combat Pack and how you can download it for free on PS4 and PS5.

black ops cold war season 1 combat pack
Activision
The Season 1 Combat Pack features some fun items to whip out on Verdansk and beyond.

What’s in the Warzone: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack?

The BOCW Season 1 update is the largest content drop since Warzone made its March 2020 debut. With that in mind, few should be disappointed if the new season’s Combat Pack is limited compared to its predecessors. 

Fortunately, while that is the case, it only has one fewer item than Season 6’s Combat Pack — leaving it at a solid seven free items to enjoy while flying toward Tier 100 and some Rebirth Island glory. 

  • Epic Sims Operator Skin
  • Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint
  • Legendary Watch
  • Legendary Calling Card
  • Epic Emblem
  • Epic Weapon Charm
  • 60-minute Double XP Token
dead pharoah BOCW WZ season 1 blueprint
Treyarch
The Combat Pack’s new “Dead Pharoah” Blueprint is for BOCW’s RPD LMG.

How do I get the Warzone: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack?

If you’ve gotten one of the free Combat Packs in the past, then you’ll be familiar with the process for this one. Whether you go through your computer, console, or the Warzone and BOCW applications, you’ll end up accessing it through the PlayStation Store.

  1. Visit the PlayStation store (either through your system directly, through the website, or through the “Franchise Store” section of your BOCW or WZ application)
  2. If going through the PS Store directly, simply search “Combat Pack” in the search bar
  3. Find the “Penumbra” bundle
  4. Click “Download” and look forward to your goodies

With all of those steps completed, you’ll be able to access the new cosmetics and Weapon Blueprint (which is for the RPD LMG) in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as soon as you open the games up.

And if you feel like procrastinating, fear not, you have until the aforementioned November 21, 2021 date to get your gifts.

Call of Duty

Best Groza loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 17:27

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Black Ops Cold War’s integration into Warzone has introduced a range of exciting weapons to the game. One gun that you’ll definitely want to pick up and learn is the Groza assault rifle. Let’s check out the best attachments for the Groza and help create a loadout that will dominate matches.

Season 1 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has arrived and it has brought a wealth of new content to the game.

Alongside the addition of Cold War’s weapons to Warzone, two new guns were introduced to both titles. One of these weapons is the Groza assault rifle, and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

The gun may not excel in long-range gunfights, but with the right attachments, it can be a menace at close to medium range. This means you’ll want a loadout that gets the most out of the weapon and its strengths.

Børk Børkenson/ Treyarch
The Groza was introduced to Warzone in the Season 1 update.

Best Groza loadout for Warzone

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Underbarrell: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced
  • Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag

This loadout focuses on allowing the Groza to thrive in short to medium range gunfights by reducing the weapon’s recoil significantly.

For starters, the Microflex LED is the perfect optic for the Groza, offering a 1.25x magnification that allows the weapon to dominate at close to medium range. On top of this, the addition of the VDV 60 RND Fast Mag will ensure you stay topped up with ammunition and provides fast reload speeds to get back into the fight as fast as possible.

Treyarch/Activision
Make sure you jump into Warzone’s new Rebirth Island map and give it a try.

Both the GRU Suppressor and Spetsnaz Grip help to combat recoil, allowing players to lock onto their target with ease. Not to mention, the use of suppressors is absolutely key in Warzone to avoid enemies knowing your exact location.

Finally, the addition of the 16.7 VDV Reinforced barrel boosts the weapon’s effective damage range and bullet velocity. This just makes the gun more consistent in longer fights and enhances the weapon’s damage overall.

Hopefully, that’s set you with a Groza loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.