How to get free Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack cosmetics bundle - Dexerto

Call of Duty

How to get free Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack cosmetics bundle

Published: 21/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 21:29

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Warzone

Activision has finally made the Season 6 Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Warzone available to download and it includes a slew of new content for players on PS4. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle and how you can get your hands on it. 

Generally speaking, every time a new season rolls around for Warzone, Sony releases a pack that includes an exclusive blueprint, weapon skin, and other items that’s only available to PlayStation Plus members. Most players recognize it as a staple of each season at this point.

When Season 6 started, however, some players were puzzled by the fact that another one of these packs wasn’t announced or made available to Plus subcribers. Now, a few weeks later, that pack has finally been released and it includes a few items that might capture your interest.

Warzone Combat Pack 6 contents
Activision
Players have a slew of items they can get their hands on in the new Warzone Combat Pack.

What’s in the Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack?

Like all the other PS Plus packs released in the past, this one features several cosmetic items. According to the store listing, Combat Pack (Season 6) includes an Operator skin, pistol weapon blueprint, exclusive knife, charm, and a variety of other bonus content.

In addition, players will also get access to a 60-minute Double XP token, which can be activated in-game.

  • Epic Operator Skin for Rodion
  • Legendary Handgun Weapon Blueprint
  • Epic Knife
  • Epic Weapon Charm
  • Epic Calling Card
  • Epic Emblem
  • Epic Sticker
  • 60-minute Double XP Token
Activision
One of the main items players get in the new pack is the Jailbird skin for Rodion.

How do I get the Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack?

Like always, downloading the pack itself is quite simple and it can be found on the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or through your computer/mobile device:

  1. Visit the PlayStation Store, either online or on your PS4
  2. In the top search bar, type in “Warzone” (skip this step if doing online)
  3. The item should pop up on the right side of the screen if on console.
  4. Click “Download” (or “Add to Cart” on website)

How long will the pack be available for?

According to the in-game description, the Season 6 Combat Pack will be available until December 1, 2020, so there’s plenty of time to claim it before it leaves the store.

Call of Duty

How to watch $200k Warzone Twitch Rivals Season 6 Showdown: stream, date

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:47

by Daniel Cleary
Twitch rivals logo on Warzone
Twitch / Infinity Ward

Twitch Rivals Warzone Warzone Season 6

Twitch Rivals has announced another Warzone Showdown for Season 6, with plenty of the top content creators and pros ready to battle it out for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you’ll need to watch.

Warzone fans have had plenty of competitive action to watch since the release of the battle royale title, and many of the biggest stars in gaming have jumped to the new Call of Duty mode to entertain their fans.

With the Haunting of Verdansk event now underway and Black Ops Cold War fast approaching, Twitch Rivals revealed that they would be hosting their biggest Warzone showdown yet to close out the Modern Warfare season. Here’s what you need to know.

the haunting of verdansk teaser
Infinity Ward
The Haunting of Verdansk event has taken over Warzone.

When does Twitch Rivals’ Warzone showdown start?

The Season 6 Twitch Rivals Showdown event is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 23. The action is expected to get underway at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET / 5 PM BST / 6PM CEST.

The event itself will be split into two regional tournaments, one for Europe and one for North American players, with $100,000 up for grabs in each region.

How to watch the Warzone Season 6 Showdown

As always, the Warzone Showdown will be streamed with commentary on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which we have embedded down below.

Each of the players competing will also be able to stream the Twitch Rivals Showdown from their point-of-view, giving Call of Duty fans plenty of ways to tune in to the action.

With the recent Haunting of Verdansk in Warzone, players won’t have too long to adapt to all of the Halloween-themed changes in-game and it should make for some entertaining moments.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

Who is playing in the Warzone S6 Showdown

For this Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown, the format will be Duos and the event is expected to be stacked with 45 duos competing in each region.

While the full list of players has not been announced by Twitch Rivals, they have given some hints as to who will be making their appearance on October 23.

Pros and streamers like NICKMERCS, Scump, Tommey, TimTheTatman, UnRationaL, and more have all been teased, but it is likely that more will be announced closer to the event.