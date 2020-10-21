How to get free Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack cosmetics bundle - Dexerto

Activision has finally made the Season 6 Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Warzone available to download and it includes a slew of new content for players on PS4. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle and how you can get your hands on it.

Generally speaking, every time a new season rolls around for Warzone, Sony releases a pack that includes an exclusive blueprint, weapon skin, and other items that’s only available to PlayStation Plus members. Most players recognize it as a staple of each season at this point.

When Season 6 started, however, some players were puzzled by the fact that another one of these packs wasn’t announced or made available to Plus subcribers. Now, a few weeks later, that pack has finally been released and it includes a few items that might capture your interest.

What’s in the Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack?

Like all the other PS Plus packs released in the past, this one features several cosmetic items. According to the store listing, Combat Pack (Season 6) includes an Operator skin, pistol weapon blueprint, exclusive knife, charm, and a variety of other bonus content.

In addition, players will also get access to a 60-minute Double XP token, which can be activated in-game.

Epic Operator Skin for Rodion

Legendary Handgun Weapon Blueprint

Epic Knife

Epic Weapon Charm

Epic Calling Card

Epic Emblem

Epic Sticker

60-minute Double XP Token

How do I get the Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack?

Like always, downloading the pack itself is quite simple and it can be found on the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or through your computer/mobile device:

Visit the PlayStation Store, either online or on your PS4 In the top search bar, type in “Warzone” (skip this step if doing online) The item should pop up on the right side of the screen if on console. Click “Download” (or “Add to Cart” on website)

How long will the pack be available for?

According to the in-game description, the Season 6 Combat Pack will be available until December 1, 2020, so there’s plenty of time to claim it before it leaves the store.