Black Ops 6 praised as the best CoD “since BO3” as honeymoon period begins

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launched on October 25 and fans of the series have already dubbed it the best entry in years despite reviews criticizing certain aspects of the sequel.

As Treyarch and Raven’s latest effort is still in the honeymoon period, opinions on the newest installment are guaranteed to shift before they settle, especially concerning BO6’s somewhat contentious multiplayer maps.

But for now, at least, many are riding high on a wave of positivity. “Man, if this game just doesn’t feel like a classic already,” came one fan’s glowing impressions on the BO6 subreddit.

Explaining how they had “high expectations” for the subseries’ sixth entry, they continued, “I’m having so much fun grinding, playing the game, and finally convincing my friends that this CoD is extremely good.”

Many agreed that BO6 represents something of a high note for Call of Duty, but others were keen to avoid offering any similar finality just yet.

Despite the praise, some maps, like Babylon, have been criticized.

“I’m going to give it longer than two days before making that call,” came one response, perfectly juxtaposed by another, who, much like the thread’s author, had no issue singing BO6’s praises. “I am f**king loving it,” they said, adding, “Multiplayer and zombies are both wicked.”

Elsewhere, more agreed with the overall view that BO6 represented a step-up for the franchise, but singled out “Player visibility and map design” as two of the game’s weaker qualities. “Honestly maps aside I agree. The maps are absolutely horrific,” another added.

Whether a shift in sentiment is likely as more FPS fans experience Black Ops 6’s maps remains to be seen, but outside of some poorly-received multiplayer arenas, both the campaign and Zombie modes have been met with overwhelming praise.

If you’ve been playing through either of those two, check out our guides for all the campaign safe locations and solutions, as well as how to craft the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls.