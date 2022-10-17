Every PlayStation-exclusive reward in Modern Warfare 2: Oni Operator, Battle Pass skips, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

If you’re picking Modern Warfare 2 up on either PS4 or PS5, you’re entitled to a number of exclusive rewards not available on any other platform. Here’s a full breakdown on what to expect.

Despite Activision currently awaiting its full acquisition by Microsoft, the CoD publisher is still honoring a pre-existing deal with Sony. When it comes to the massively popular FPS franchise, gamers on PlayStation hardware are granted a handful of exclusive goodies each and every year.

As Modern Warfare 2 comes into focus in 2022, that trend is once again being upheld. Unique skins, weapons, and additional rewards are all on offer for no extra cost just for those enjoying the game on PlayStation.

From a look at every reward to the key dates you need to know, here’s a full rundown on PlayStation’s exclusives in Modern Warfare 2.

Oni Operator & exclusive Weapon Blueprint

Up first comes the Oni Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2. Not only does this exclusive pack give fans the Hiro ‘Oni’ Watanabe skin, but it also provides access to a weapon Blueprint that won’t be available on other platforms for quite some time.

In order to access this particular bonus, all that’s required is a digital preorder of Modern Warfare 2 on the PlayStation Store. Any edition does the trick so regardless of which version you purchase, the Oni bundle will be all yours.

Bonus Battle Pass Tier Skips with Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

Next comes a handful of Battle Pass Tier Skips just for those on PlayStation hardware. Tier Skips do exactly as they say, allowing you to completely skip a level in the latest Battle Pass and advance through much faster than usual.

For PlayStation gamers, you’re entitled to an extra five Battle Pass Tier Skips if you preorder the more expensive Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2. This special edition already comes with the Season 1 Battle Pass itself, along with 50 Tier Skips. Now, you’ll be able to start at Tier 55 on PlayStation, getting a further headstart on those across other platforms.

When does PlayStation exclusivity run out?

No different from usual, content launching on PlayStation first will remain exclusive for one full year. This means the exclusivity window is set to expire at 23:59 PT on October 27, 2023.

As for exactly what will happen on this date, no one is entirely sure. We could see all PlayStation exclusive content immediately come across to Xbox and PC, or it could be slowly drip-fed over the span of a few weeks or months.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here throughout the Modern Warfare 2 cycle with all the latest PlayStation-exclusive rewards.