Forgotten Warzone SMG could be better than fan-favorite MAC-10

The MAC-10 has held a top spot in the Warzone meta for multiple seasons, but it may be time to put it down and pick up a weapon that often gets overlooked, the PPSh.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone Season 5, the majority of players will opt to use the Bullfrog or the MAC-10. Although there are multiple other options, these two weapons have been established as the meta picks.

Unfortunatly, the popularity of these guns has led to a lot of other SMGs being overlooked, when a few of them have the potential to rival the top spots.

One, in particular, is the PPSh, and according to popular Warzone YouTuber TrueGameData, it should be replacing your MAC-10 loadout in Trios and Quads.

He’s even included a top-tier loadout for the weapon so you can begin tearing down your opponents with the underused SMG.

TrueGameData’s PPSh loadout could replace the MAC-10

While the MAC-10 and PPSh are very similar SMGs, TrueGameData outlines exactly why it may be time to put the fan-favorite weapon to the side.

When looking at Damage Per Mag, the PPSh pumps out a significant amount more damage overall, allowing you to finish two enemies without reloading.

This isn’t the case with the MAC-10 and requires players to run a throwing knife in Trios and Quads to finish off opponents. It’s this huge advantage that’s led TrueGameData to put the PPSh above the MAC-10 overall.

However, if you’re going to make the most of this overlooked SMG, it’s key you have a top-tier loadout to go with it, and luckily, TrueGameData provides exactly that.

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Ammunition: Spetsnaz 71 Round Drum

Spetsnaz 71 Round Drum Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Patrol Grip Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

The loadout above focuses on maximizing mobility and damage, allowing you to push opponents aggressively and take close quarter gunfights.

While PPSh doesn’t have the fire rate of the MAC-10, its TTK makes taking down enemies incredibly easily, as long as you hit your shots.

So, consider picking up the PPSh, especially if you play a lot of Trios and Quads. Don’t forget to change up the build to fit your play style, loadouts all come down to preference and experimenting with different attachments.