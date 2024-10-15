Abandoned MW3 SMG outguns meta Static-HV in Warzone Season 6

One of Modern Warfare 3’s forgotten SMG’s is back dominating in Warzone, and you don’t need to do anything tricky to get its full power.

Even though the clock is ticking on Modern Warfare 3’s integration with Warzone, plenty of Call of Duty fans are still looking for new and interesting ways to win in the battle royale. Not everyone wants to use a meta loadout of the DTIR 30-60 and Static-HV.

As a result, many have started turning back the clocks to the early days of MW3. Weapons like the Superi 46, Striker, and even Modern Warfare 2’s Kastov 762 are all proving to be competitive choices – even if they aren’t as popular as the other two.

Article continues after ad

Well, now there is another falling into that latter category – the RAM-9. That’s right, according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, the SMG is one of the best guns in the game. However, it’s being rather overlooked these days.

Article continues after ad

“It hasn’t been in the meta for a long, long time now, but it’s going to surprise you – it is way better than you think,” the YouTuber said.

He also noted that the RAM-9 has a better TTK than the Static-HV in the first damage range. It is only by a hair, mind. The RAM can also be tweaked so that it outguns it’s rival SMG up to 20 metres, which is pretty impressive.

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Imperator Light

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain rounds

Magazine: 50-round mag

The Warzone guru added that the MW3 SMG is “low recoil” and “practical” to use now. It’s taken until Season 6 for the power to be back on display.

As per WZRanked stats, it checks in as the 26th most popular gun in the battle royale. That is off-meta, sure. However, it’s a far cry from where the RAM used to be, which was comfortably inside the meta choices.

So, if you want to throw it back for a bit in the dying days of MW3, try the RAM-9.

Article continues after ad