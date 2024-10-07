Forgotten MW2 gun still runs Warzone with lighting-fast TTK

An iconic Call of Duty assault rifle has one of the best TTKs in all of Warzone, but it’s being incredibly overlooked by players these days.

Black Ops 6 might be just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that Warzone meta can’t change in the dying days of Modern Warfare 3. Sure, we haven’t got any massive updates coming to shake things up in a big way, but there have been subtle bits of movement.

The top of the meta is still, and will continue to be, dominated by MW3 guns. However, weapons from Modern Warfare 2 are proving to be fairly competitive.

On that front, the Rapp H was recently highlighted as having one of the best Time’s to Kill around, but it’s not alone. The M16 is also up there as Warzone guru WhosImmortal believes the “M16 meta is alive” right now.

“The M16 in its base form may be one of the most useless weapons in the entire game. But, if you go through and put on the JAK Patriot Conversion Kit, everything changes,” he said in his October 6 video.

Using TrueGameData, the YouTuber noted it has a TTK of around 721 ms in fights up to 36 meters. That outguns the BP50, MTZ 556, and SVA 545. All of which are more popular options.

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Conversion Kit: JAK Patriot

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

Magazine: 60-round mag

WhosImmortal added that you do need the MW3 attachments to maximize the M16’s strengths. Once you do that, it is a “fantastic choice.”

You can extend that steller TTK range up to around 60 metres as well, which is a nice bonus.

As per WZRanked stats, the MW2 AR stands as the 38th most popular gun in the battle royale. It absolutely should be much higher than that.