Forgotten MW2 assault rifle loadout brings back AMAX Warzone Verdansk meta

One Modern Warfare 2’s assault rifles could be perfect in Warzone for those looking to relive some of the glory days, with a class loadout made to bring the CR-56 AMAX back to the battle royale just like it was in Verdansk.

The first couple of years of Warzone, where Verdansk was the main big map and Rebirth Island was still fresh and new, were among players’ most favorite times in the game.

One gun that was beloved from that time in particular, after Black Ops Cold War was integrated into the game, was the CR-56 AMAX, most commonly paired with the Mac 10 SMG.

The CR-56 AMAX was a low-recoil AR that could beam from long distance, while equally holding its own in closer-range fights. There was a time where just about everybody was using one. Now, top Warzone pro DiazBiffle has built a class that he believes replicates it almost perfectly.

He uses the following attachments on the Kastov 762 to recreate the CR-56 AMAX:

Conversion Kit : JAK Requiem

: JAK Requiem Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The class takes advantage of the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part that arrived in Modern Warfare 3 in Season 4, which completely eliminates all vertical recoil from the weapon.

Paired with attachments to bolster accuracy further and a larger mag to help finish your kills, this gun may not be quite as lethal as the original AMAX, but it offers a similar feel when using it.

There is a clear clamoring for Verdansk-era gunplay in Warzone right now, as the Kar98k arrived in Modern Warfare 3 and instantly became meta — with some players already annoyed by it.

If the rumors are true, those wanting Verdansk back might get their wish after all. The original Warzone map may actually be coming back later in 2024 alongside Black Ops 6, though this is yet to be confirmed by Activision or Warzone developer Raven Software.