Modern Warfare 3 attachment completely removes recoil on MW2 assault rifle

One of the Aftermarket Parts in MW3 completely removes vertical recoil on a Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle, making it perfect for beaming opponents at any range.

The addition of Aftermarket Parts or Conversion Kits has seen a whole new layer of gameplay added to Call of Duty, making huge changes to weapons to make them used in completely different ways.

In Season 4, Modern Warfare 3 introduced the JAK Requiem, a new AMP for MW2’s Kastov 762, a recreation of the iconic AK47 — though not quite as powerful.

In the attachment’s description, it says: “A counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil” — and the description is absolutely accurate, as the attachment reduces vertical recoil by 100%, quite literally making it nonexistent.

This was showcased by JGOD, who gave previews of both the regular Kastov 762 and the weapon with the JAK Requiem, showing a complete difference.

While the weapon’s recoil pattern wasn’t that hard to control in the first place, the removal of vertical recoil makes it significantly easier to use. Even so, don’t expect the Kastov 762 to burst into the meta anytime soon, unlike other weapons that have got the JAK treatment.

While the likes of the BP50 and MCW turned into formidable SMGs with their Aftermarket Parts, the Kastov 762 doesn’t quite pack the same punch. It isn’t going to hit anywhere near as hard as the current meta Warzone classes, making it a difficult option to justify using.

The gun will still be outclassed by other weapons known for their accuracy like the Holger 26 and SVA 545. However, if you struggle hitting your long-range shots consistently even with the best Warzone controller settings, the JAK Requiem might at least be worth considering.