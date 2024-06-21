Popular MW2 AR is top meta pick in Warzone Resurgence

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most popular Assault Rifles is becoming a popular option in Warzone again thanks to its rapid TTK, but some players are still sleeping on it.

When Modern Warfare 3 launched back in November, guns from the previous game – Modern Warfare 2 – were immediately put on the back burner for Call of Duty fans. Sure, some fans still used them, but those MW2 weapons couldn’t match the power of their newer counterparts from MW3.

Well, fast forward a few seasons, and the older guns are having a bit of a resurgence in, well, Warzone’s Resurgence mode. Rifles like the M16, TR-76 Geist, and Chimera have been highlighted by a number of top Warzone players recently, and there is no slowing down when it comes to picking up the old guns.

In fact, Warzone guru WhosImmortal has highlighted another alongside the M16, and that is the Kastov 545.

“Really its close and mid-range areas are so effective meaning that, for Resgurgence gameplay, this is a prime choice because it’s going to put enemies down so quick,” the YouTuber said in his June 19 video. “It’s also ridiculously easy to control as well.”

Like many of the other MW2 loadouts right now, WhosImmortal suggests using the 5.45 High Grain ammunition as well as the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor barrel and Nydar Model 2023 optic.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Magazine: 60-round mag

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

The Warzone guru noted that it could be used as a sniper support option, however, it’s better to use it as an “aggressive” run-and-gun type rifle instead.

We’ve seen a few Assault Rifles being used as SMGs in Season 4, and the Kastov could fit that mold but don’t just get tunnel visioned on the close-quarters fights.

Its TTK sits around 736 ms in fights between 30 and 40 meters, so don’t let that power go to waste.