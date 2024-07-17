One of Modern Warfare 3’s most popular guns is back in the meta conversation for Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded, but it is still being a little overlooked for what it delivers.

Over the last few weeks, the Warzone meta has undergone a fair amount of changes. Most of these have stemmed from the Season 4 Reloaded update, which saw the dominant KAR98K and Superi 46 loadout taken down a few notches.

That round of weapon balancing has also led to some of Modern Warfare 2’s guns getting some love, but it’s still MW3 that rules the roost. The likes of the MTZ-556, Holger 26, and FJX Horus are currently out in front when it comes to the meta, but they’re not the only viable options.

Article continues after ad

The SOA Subverter, which was popular a few seasons back, is starting to rise up the ranks again, and according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, the rifle is actually pretty viable because it is so easy to use.

Article continues after ad

“I think it’s safe to say the SOA Subverter is still in the meta for long-range. It’s not nearly as good as it was back in the day, right, but this thing’s TTK is still very competitive and it’s also one of the easier guns to use in the game,” he said during his July 16 video.

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Stock: Motion-V2 Heavy Stock

Magazine: 50-round drum

Timestamp of 9:42

One bonus about the battle rifle is that its iron sights are so clean, you can focus on other attachments.

As noted, the YouTuber’s build even goes away from the creeping influence of High Grain bullets, as he opts for the Motion-V2 Heavy Stock for added control. “Yeah, the Subverter is kinda back and it’s fun to see again,” he concluded.

According to WZRanked stats, the Subverter is the 14th most popular gun in the battle royale right now, so it is on the fringes of the meta. It is clearly an interesting option, so if you’re looking for something fresh and not as clunky as other battle rifles, give it a spin.

Article continues after ad