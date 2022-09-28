Forgotten Cold War AR is still dominant on Warzone’s Rebirth Island

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Warzone expert FaZe Booya has showcased a powerful Cold War AR that’s going under the radar in the current meta and is perfect for dominating Rebirth Island.

Although Warzone has a huge arsenal of weapons for players to choose from, the meta is primarily made up of Vanguard guns.

This is especially true for ARs, and while picks like the Cooper Carbine and Automaton are undeniably strong, their popularity does lead to a lot of other options getting overlooked.

Sometimes instead of basing your loadouts on pick rate, it can be a good idea to take a trip back in time and test some OG weapons from the past.

Well, FaZe Booya has done exactly that, and he’s found a burst AR from Cold War that is being slept on, especially when it comes to Rebirth Island.

Treyarch/Activision The M16 has an extremely low 0.12% pick rate.

Best M16 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3″ Titanium

16.3″ Titanium Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Rnd

Back in the days of Verdansk, the M16 had its time in the meta, giving players the opportunity to one-burst their opponents with ease.

Although the gun is certainly not back in its prime, Booya is convinced it’s still a viable pick, especially when it comes to Rebirth Island.

As the gun thrives at medium-range, the smaller map makes it easy to melt opponents with multiple bursts, giving them no chance to fire back.

Booya’s build maximizes the M16’s damage output while keeping its recoil low, allowing you to land all your bullets on target. The talented FPS player even managed to drop 9.3k damage with the loadout, so it’s well-worth testing in one of your matches.

Keep in mind, you will need to run Overkill with this build so you can utilize a meta SMG for close-quarter engagements. Booya opts for the meta PPSh-41, but the Armaguerra 43 is another option that’s devastating in Season 5.

While the M16 isn’t one of Warzone’s top-tier ARs anymore, sometimes it’s fun to have a break from the Vanguard meta and take a trip back in time with a weapon that’s certainly underrated.