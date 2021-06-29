FaZe Swagg’s “broken” Cold War MP5 Warzone loadout has insane mobility

FaZe Swagg has showcased his Cold War MP5 Warzone loadout, and it’s designed to maintain a high amount of mobility to get up close and personal with opponents.

Throughout Warzone Season 3, the MAC-10 reigned as the most popular SMG in the game, boasting a fast TTK and an unmatched rate of fire. However, now Season 4 has arrived, a new set of guns has taken over the meta. Currently, these are the Milano 821 and the Cold War MP5.

Despite being overshadowed for a long time, the MP5 is finally making a resurgence as the premier close-range weapon. Below 10 meters, the weapon absolutely shreds through enemies and it’s become the go-to secondary in Overkill loadouts.

What are the best attachments for the weapon? FaZe Swagg‘s loadout has the answer, and it doesn’t involve maximizing the weapon’s damage. Instead, the setup focuses on mobility, giving you the ability to push aggressively and take out your foes at close range.

FaZe Swagg’s high-mobility Cold War MP5 Warzone loadout

While maximizing a weapon’s damage is effective in some class setups, in others it’s not always necessary. Swagg’s Cold War MP5 setup is a perfect example. Instead of running a barrel to increase the SMG’s damage, he instead opts to go for a Rear Grip and a Stock.

This makes things a lot easier to close the gap on enemies and put them under pressure. Unlike a lot of other SMGs, the MP5 does a serious amount of base damage at close-range, meaning it’s better to prioritize other stats like overall mobility.

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Ammunition : STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Swagg drops a massive 41 kills with this MP5 setup in the video, proving that this a weapon to be reckoned with in the right player’s hands. He even mentions that he believes the MP5 is the best close-range weapon in the game at the moment. Until the meta changes again, it’s worth taking advantage of its power while it lasts.

The combination of the Raider Stock, Serpent Grip, and Bruiser Grip give this class an insane amount of mobility. If you decide to give it a try, make sure you’re pushing your opponents and playing as aggressively as possible.

Remember that all class setups come down to preference, so if you think this gun needs a barrel or even a laser, don’t hesitate to make changes. Loadouts are all about matching your own playstyle, so give this class a try and rack up a few wins with it.