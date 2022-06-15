Major Caldera map changes confirmed for Warzone Season 4 as Storage Town returns

Activision confirmed some significant changes coming to Caldera in Warzone Season 4, including reintroducing Places of Interest like Storage Town.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 4 is right on the horizon, with the new update slated to drop on June 22.

While fans can expect a brand new map in the form of Fortune’s Keep, it seems like Caldera will also be getting a plethora of changes in Season 4.

Activision confirmed that players can expect new micro-places of interest for more looting opportunities, including the potential return of Verdansk’s Storage Town.

Caldera changes coming in Warzone Season 4

Activision teased the upcoming changes by way of the official Call of Duty Twitter account, showing off a picture of the newly updated Caldera map.

Advertisement

The image features several yellow circles dotted around the map showcasing some of the new micro-POIs introduced, but there are a few more interesting changes not highlighted in the image.

A location on the eastern part of the map looks incredibly similar to Verdansk’s Storage Town without the building on the right side of it.

Storage Town was one of the go-to POIs for much of Verdansk’s early life, so it makes sense that it would be making its return with Caldera sticking around for Season 4.

Secured some extra loot. Anyone have any extra storage for us? 👀 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 15, 2022

While many would like to see Verdansk return with some more modern changes it seems as though Caldera and the new Fortune Keep map will be the focus for quite some time.

Advertisement

Additionally, the tweet also said that players can expect “New micro-POIs and more looting, secret underground Mercenary Vaults, [and] 50% less vegetation & better visibility.”

A focus on less vegetation on the map is certainly a welcome change, as many players voiced their frustrations with Caldera’s visibility during Season 3.

Hopefully, these new changes will remedy some of the issues players found with Caldera in Season 3 and give the map some much-needed freshness during Season 4.