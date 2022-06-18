Warzone players split over zombies event returning in Season 4

Warzone players have found themselves divided as Raven Software have teased an upcoming zombies event in Season 4 on Rebirth Island.

With humble beginnings in World At War, battling the undead has mostly remained an enjoyable experience as the Call of Duty franchise has evolved over the years.

However, bringing the undead into Warzone has had mixed results over the last few years. As the devs prepare to shake up the battle royale with Season 4, Warzone players remain skeptical as Raven Software teases another zombie-themed event.

Warzone players ask for “proper” Modern Warfare zombies

In a blog post addressing what Season 4 will bring to Warzone, Redditors were quick to notice that the developers left a clue for zombies returning in Season 4. Raven Software said that “there are strange rumors concerning an undead surge” regarding the midseason update.

While a specific event has yet to be announced, the tease suggested that it will be “the ultimate test for Operators coming online.” Following the last attempt to merge zombies with Warzone, Redditors are split over their return to the game.

Warzone players like Jayt32 didn’t hesitate to be critical of the last zombies event: “Honestly the way they did zombies in Verdansk was pretty stupid.” Others have shared this perspective, adding: “I seriously hope the f*** not. Zombies in a warzone is a dumb idea.”

However, many players are cautiously optimistic for another undead battle, with some requesting the devs to “make a proper “Modern Warfare Zombies” mode.”

While seasoned CoD developers Treyarch aren’t involved with the progression of Warzone, Redditor Faulty-Blue feels that they missed a vital opportunity: “Still disappointed Treyarch never made modern-day Verdansk as a playable map in BOCW Outbreak.”

Fortune’s Keep is the latest map to arrive in Warzone, taking the place of the ever-popular Rebirth Island for a brief period. The battle with the undead is expected to arrive once Rebirth returns.