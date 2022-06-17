How to unlock Marco 5 SMG in Vanguard & Warzone Season 4

Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 is set to release very soon, and it’s bringing with it the brand-new Marco 5 SMG. This mobile, close-range weapon could be a new favorite on both Caldera and Vanguard multiplayer, so here’s how to unlock it.

Major updates are always an exciting time for Warzone and Vanguard players, as the developers shower them with new content and changes to the formula. Season 4 is no different, and will even bring an entirely new map in Fortune’s Keep.

But arguably the most exciting part of each new season is new weapons added to the arsenal. Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 is bringing a host of new guns to experiment with, both at launch and later down the line.

Advertisement

One of these launch weapons is the Marco 5, a powerful close-range SMG that can be duel-wielded. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on it.

How to unlock the Marco 5 in Warzone and Vanguard

The good news is that the Marco 5 SMG is unlocked in Warzone and Vanguard via one of the free tiers in the Season 4 Battle Pass. This means that all players can use the new weapon for free, simply by grinding up to the correct level.

It hasn’t been confirmed just yet which tier the Marco 5 will be unlocked at, but based on previous seasons it will likely be either Tier 15 or 31.

Advertisement

Alternatively, if you want to use the brand-new SMG from day one, it will be available from the CoD store as part of a bundle that can be purchased with real money.

New weapons in Season 4: Marco 5 SMG (Launch)

UGM-8 LMG (Launch)

Push Dagger (Launch Window)

Vargo-S (In-Season) pic.twitter.com/vKSzqrhp1t — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 16, 2022

While it’s unclear if the Marco 5 will have what it takes to challenge the meta, it certainly sounds like an interesting addition to the Warzone and Vanguard rosters. In the Season 4 blog post, the devs described it as a “high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.”

Hipfire seems to be the name of the game, as the Marco 5 is the first Vanguard gun to have the option of the Akimbo Proficiency. Twice the firepower should more than make up its “noticeable recoil and damage falloff at longer distances.”

Advertisement

We’ll have to wait until Season 4 gets underway to see if players take to the new SMG. Given its emphasis on close-range combat, it could be perfect for smaller maps like Rebirth Island or the new Fortune’s Keep.