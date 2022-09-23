Dr Disrespect slams Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM as its biggest fault

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect is enjoying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but has already had enough of the game’s skill-based matchmaking.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has taken the CoD world by storm with many of the top players streaming the game on their platform ahead of the latest entry’s release, but despite some praise, old issues continue to haunt the franchise.

Dr Disrespect is one such streamer who has been quite vocal about CoD in the past, having even designed levels for the series. Although he has had some issues with Activision as of late, such as having his Call of Duty partnership revoked, he has been relatively unbiased in his critique.

During a September 23 stream, the two-time shared his real thoughts on Modern Warfare 2 and what his biggest problem with the game is. No hardly anyone’s surprise, it’s the franchise’s controversial skill-based matchmaking.

Dr Disrespect blasts SBMM despite Modern Warfare 2 praise

Activision Dr Disrespect is enjoying MW2 despite one major flaw.

According to Doc, while he’s very much enjoying MW2, the SBMM completely throws him off and tampers with his enjoyment.

“Just the one thing that’s outstanding to me in this game that bothers the hell out of me, and it’s skill-based matchmaking,” Doc said.

However, he had a lot of good things to say about the game too, as he went on to praise the title saying, “I think the game feels really good, it looks good, I like the direction they’re going with some of these weapon attachments and the way they’re handling the weapons.”

While he couldn’t speak on Warzone 2, Doc even voiced support for the game’s map design, but in the end, it all came back to SBMM putting him into sweaty lobbies nonstop.

“That SBMM, it’s horrific!” the banned Twitch streamer exclaimed.

It’s unlikely that Activision backtracks on the implementation of SBMM in a future update, so it may have to be something streams like Doc have to live with for the foreseeable future pending a major direction shift from the devs.