Dr Disrespect slams “idiots” at Activision after pulling NICKMERCS skin

Dr Disrespect has hit out at Activision for their removal of the NICKMERCS skin from Call of Duty after releasing a controversial 4/20 event in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

The top streamer previously boycotted CoD and Warzone altogether after they removed the NICKMERCS skin from the game following the fellow creator’s comments on the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite this, the doc has since returned to pumping out content and streaming Warzone regularly to his viewers on YouTube, even if he has called it “terrible” and asked if the developers had “given up.”

However, after Activision announced its controversial 4/20 events for MW3 and Warzone, the two-time has become disgruntled once again and directly compared the situation to the NICKMERCS skin controversies.

Dr Disrespect posted to his Twitter/X account: “Activision pushing water bongs, marijuana, ‘Get High’ levels, drugs, and $100 camos on gamers… but they remove Nickmercs skin for him saying ‘leave the kids alone’. Activision is run by a bunch of idiots. Biggest suit and tie phonies in the industry.”

The High Trip Warzone and Blaze Up MW3 events both launched on April 10, 2024, and include various themed skins and cosmetics. These include the Cheech and Chong skin bundle arriving on April 20 to celebrate the day, as well as the Stoney Sloth skin and more which launched at the start of the event.

As well as this, Warzone launched its own High Trip LTM. According to the Season 3 patch notes, this lets players “jump into heightened fights” and collect various “gummies to sharpen your senses and smoke out the competition.”

With Activision going in hard with the rollout for their 4/20 event, it has quickly become a hot topic in CoD and divided the Warzone and MW3 community. This was the same in regards to Dr Disrespect’s views on the NICKMERCS comparison.

Despite parts of the community agreeing, “The 2x has spoken and he’s spitting facts,” one said, many were left confused, and simply echoed: “I don’t understand the correlation at all.”

MrBeast’s Kris Tyson hit back at the comparison: “Anti-trans dog whistle vs silly weed stuff in a game where 90% of every lobby is some dude blazed out of his mind… yeah, actually makes perfect sense.”

Another added: “But yet you both complain about CoD and still play it. I feel like your words mean nothing, honestly.