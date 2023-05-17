Dr Disrespect slams “boring” Warzone 2 & claims Ranked won’t save it

Dr Disrespect believes that Warzone 2’s new Ranked mode isn’t enough to save the battle royale as he still finds it “boring” and “sluggish”.

The launch of Warzone 2 was greeted with much fanfare by Call of Duty players, as it looked to expand on the massive popularity of the original battle royale title.

However, there have been some big bumps in the road along the way. While cheaters and hackers are slightly down, players have been annoyed with the looting and inventory mechanics, lack of sound, server issues, and much more.

The introduction of a Ranked system was one big shining light that many had been clinging on to, and it was finally brought to Warzone 2 during Season 3. Though, Dr Disrespect isn’t a fan of it.

Dr Disrespect criticizes “boring” Warzone 2 even after adding Ranked

The Two-Time, who has a well-documented up-and-down relationship with CoD over the last few years, criticized the battle royale during a recent stream.

He initially turned his attention to the “sluggish” movement of the game, before criticizing the Ranked play mode. “I can’t play this f*cking game,” he said after being sent to the Gulag during one of his matches, and his frustrations boiled over.

“Boring! I don’t care if they add a rank or not, the game is still boring.”

After the game was over, The Doc remained well annoyed at things, saying the devs have been “digging deep” in trying to turn things around.

“It’s desperation time. They’re digging deep,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s much you can do unless they get Treyarch full-time on it.”

Handing the reigns over to Treyarch is something that the streaming star has constantly pushed for since the final days of Warzone 1, but that’s unlikely to ever happen at any point.