Dr Disrespect slams “no fun” Warzone 2 meta in Season 2 Reloaded

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has been left pretty frustrated by Warzone 2 again, this time, the game’s meta has been the target of his anger.

The meta in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been in flux recently, with the previously dominant RPK, TAQ-56, and M4 all just slipping away as other weapons have taken over in recent weeks.

Those recent changes have also been influenced by the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update, which brought in a round of weapon balancing, and helped knock the KV Broadside down a few pegs. The Tempus Torrent was also introduced as a new weapon in the update, which has already shot up as a go-to weapon.

However, Dr Disrespect isn’t best pleased with the meta, as he hopped back into Warzone 2 for a few games alongside TimTheTatman and FaZe Swagg.

After being eliminated in the gulag during his March 16 stream, The Two-Time immediately launched into a signature tirade against the battle royale, claiming that he “hates the game” yet again.

“None of it makes sense, none of its fun. Worst Call of Duty ever,” the Doc said as he returned to the main menu and started to get ready for another game. “None of it makes sense, none of its fun except multiplayer on the new map, that’s it.

“It’s like literally what’s the best weapon and everyone f*cking get it. That’s it, that’s it.” He wasn’t finished there though, calling it all “stupid” a few moments later as he eyed up a change to his loadout.

The Doc hasn’t been alone in complaining about the battle royale, though, with Swagg claiming that it’s currently “no fun” and TimTheTatman being frustrated by how “broken” the KV Broadside had been at launch.

As more updates come, these issues will likely be addressed, but knowing the Two-Time, he’ll quite easily find something else to be annoyed at anyway.