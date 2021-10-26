Dr Disrespect roasts TimTheTatman over “generic” Warzone jump shot highlight

YouTube streaming sensation TimTheTatman was so proud of a jumping Warzone clip that he posted it to Twitter — only for Dr Disrespect to roast him in the most Doc way possible.

Since joining YouTube Gaming, TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect have rekindled their Warzone friendship. Previously, with the Two-Time permanently banned from Twitch, the duo were unable to play with each other, denying viewers from witnessing their CoD antics.

Now that Tim has jumped ship to YouTube, it’s like they never stopped playing together, with Doc and Timmy frequently ribbing on each other through thumbnails and other gameplay shenanigans.

While Doc is no stranger to blasting his friend’s gameplay, the Two-Time even mocked a clip that Tim was so excited about that he posted it on Twitter for the world to see.

Dr Disrespect calls TimTheTatman’s Warzone clip “generic”

In the clip, Tim drove in and found himself in a firefight against a few enemies grouped together. After securing a couple of frags, he ended things by calling his shot.

“A little jump shot for the boys,” he smirked before leaping and sniping yet another foe.

Although the clip was impressive, Dr Disrespect wasn’t a fan and let Tim know exactly why.

Noticed you waited for my man to self revive to get a free kill. This clip is pretty generic. — #Doctober2021 (@drdisrespect) October 26, 2021

“Noticed you waited for my man to self revive to get a free kill,” he chimed in. “This clip is pretty generic.”

So far, Tim hasn’t responded to Doc’s burn, but rest assured, it might be better for him to back up his gameplay in the arena than to talk about it on social media.