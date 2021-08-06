CoD Zombies Season 5 update patch notes: New perk, Outbreak region, Field Upgrades

Call of Duty Zombies fans are in luck as Black Ops Cold War Season 5 brings one of the biggest content updates yet. From more Outbreak Regions to a brand new Perk and even a few weapons, here’s everything there is to know.

Hot off the heels of Mauer Der Toten’s release, even more Zombies content is on the way in Cold War’s Season 5 update. As Thursday, August 12 draws near, Treyarch has revealed everything coming to both Outbreak and standard Zombies maps.

On one hand, Outbreak players have a new Region to explore along with all-new Objectives. On the other, round-based Zombies players have a new Perk and new equipment at their disposal.

There’s plenty to keep on top of so we’ve got a full overview of everything coming as part of the Cold War Season 5 patch.

New CoD Zombies Perk: Death Perception

As one of the biggest additions in Season 5, a new Zombies Perk has been announced. Death Perception is set to debut as the ninth Perk in Cold War after a brief appearance in Black Ops 4.

At its base level, Death Perception highlights “obscured” enemies with a unique outline. If you’re in the dark or struggling to see enemies nearby, this perk will keep you well aware of your surroundings.

As you upgrade Death Perception, however, more powerful effects come into play. Below are the five upgrade tiers for the new Zombies Perk, according to prominent leaker ‘TheMW2Ghost.’

Tier 1: Minimap update rate increased.

Tier 2: Enemies give danger indicators when behind the player.

Tier 3: Gain 20% more looted salvage.

Tier 4: Increase armor penetration damage by 10%.

Tier 5: Nearby chests, resources, and item drops are outlined through walls.

This new addition will be available across both Outbreak and the standard round-based maps.

Tesla Storm Field Upgrade

Next up in Season 5 is the new Tesla Storm Field Upgrade. Activating this ability will give all nearby Zombies a sudden shock.

Upon triggering the Tesla Storm, lightning chains between you and your teammates, damaging regular Zombies caught in between. If you’re able to upgrade the ability, the lightning will soon be able to stun higher-tier Zombies and also boost movement speed.

New Zombies weapons in Season 5

It wouldn’t be a major seasonal update without new weapons in Zombies. This time around, players are able to get their hands on a deadly Flamethrower.

This new weapon isn’t part of standard loadouts, instead, it can be called in as a Support Weapon when needed.

New Outbreak Region in Season 5: Collateral

Season 5 brings a “huge new region” to Outbreak as Collateral opens up. This “unstable area” in the Algerian Desert is littered with Aetherium as you would expect.

From crashed satellites to oil drills, teams will have plenty of tasks to complete while traveling through Collateral in Season 5.

New Outbreak Objective: Transport

Jumping back into Outbreak, players will notice a brand new Objective type. Transport requires teams to escort a Requiem machine across various parts of the map.

This machine is actually drivable as players can ram through hordes of Zombies from inside the truck.

Tanks arriving in Outbreak

Not the only new vehicle in Season 5, Tanks are also on the way to help you take down the most challenging foes. Exclusive to Outbreak, Tanks will soon be scattered across the map at various Regions.

One player is able to steer while another mans a mounted minigun on top. What it lacks in speed, it certainly makes up for in firepower.

Grappling Gun Crafting Item

Last but not least in Season 5 is a brand new Crafting Item. With the right resources in hand, players can put together a Grapple Gun for easier traversal.

There’s currently no telling what’s required to build the new item, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here as those details emerge.

The major Season 5 patch is just days away. Keep your eyes peeled for any further intel as the next big Zombies content drop approaches.