CoD Zombies gets new map Mauer Der Toten in July update: what we know

A new Zombies map is fast approaching as Treyarch has confirmed early details surrounding Mauer Der Toten, the next chapter in Black Ops Cold War’s Dark Aether story. From a release date to new Wonder Weapons, here’s everything we know.

As the Dark Aether narrative continues to evolve, Treyarch has confirmed that a brand new map is on the horizon for Cold War’s Zombies. Rather than adding to the ever-growing Outbreak, this map is a return to the classic structure.

Mauer Der Toten will be the latest round-based map in the popular Zombies mode. While details are scarce for now, we do have some early intel to go off.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Mauer Der Toten ahead of its release.

Mauer Der Toten release date

Mauer Der Toten doesn’t yet have an official release date. However, we do have a release window to go off.

Despite teasing the new Zombies map for months already, players won’t have to wait much longer for Treyarch’s latest release. Mauer Der Toten is confirmed to be releasing at some stage in July.

Given there are only a few weeks left in the month, this means the new map could be arriving any day now. We’ll keep you updated here as Treyarch announces an official release date.

Advertisement

The next chapter in the Dark Aether story arrives July 2021. Prepare for #MauerDerToten in Season Four. pic.twitter.com/fzGJu3gBvV — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 14, 2021

Mauer Der Toten Wonder Weapons

LT53 Kazimir

With the next Zombies map comes all-new Wonder Weapons. With Mauer Der Toten, it appears as though multiple new guns are on the way.

A series of Blueprints revealed on July 6 teased a range of new items that could be scattered around the map.

First up, the LT53 Kazimir blueprint may have teased some form of portal device. With an activation button on the side and wiring throughout, players may be able to use this technology to teleport through the Dark Aether.

Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater

Next is a rather unique weapon that may have multiple forms. The Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater – Standard (CRBR-S for short), seems to start out as a fully automatic handgun. Upon upgrading the new weapon, however, various boosts can take hold.

Advertisement

One form looks to convert the gun into more of a shotgun while another redesigns it in the shape of a sniper. All the while, a ‘copycat companion sphere’ is set to provide ‘synchronized support fire.’

We’ll have to wait and see just how these weapons can be acquired.

Mauer Der Toten Perks

Last but not least, Mauer Der Toten appears to be returning a classic Zombies perk, one that hasn’t been seen in six years.

In a July 4 celebration tweet, Treyarch told fans to “crack open a cold one this holiday weekend.” Alongside the caption was an image of the Mule Kick soda can. This fan-favorite perk was last available in Black Ops 3 but could be set for a return in Mauer Der Toten.

Advertisement

Read More: How Cold War is making Zombies more like Warzone

Mule Kick allowed players to carry three weapons at once. With a full team kitted out, this meant everyone could be prepared for all situations. There’s no telling how much it might cost in Cold War, but rest assured it’ll be an insta-pick throughout most runs.

Crack open a cold one this holiday weekend.#Happy4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/HElVRYMFnT — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 2, 2021

So there you have it, everything we know ahead of Mauer Der Toten’s release. We’ll keep you updated here with any further teasers in the weeks to come.