Cold War Season 5 update: patch notes, Slums returns, new guns, Zombies, more

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 patch notes are here and full of new content. From classic multiplayer maps returning, fan favorite game modes, to new Zombies’ perks here is everything that you need to know for this action packed season.

Activision has revealed its latest installment to Cold War. The Season 5 update is set to release on August 12 and is bringing loads of new content for the game.

This patch is a great addition for both Multiplayer and Zombies, we’re seeing Demolition return to Call of Duty as well as fan favorite map Slums. Also, Zombies is getting a new Perk and Field Upgrade along with updates to Outbreak.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Season 5 update.

Cold War Season 5 update: full patch notes

Become a Double Agent in the Newest Multiplayer Game Mode

The new Double Agent mode infiltrates into Season Five, an investigative Multiplayer party experience where each match assigns Double Agents who are there to sabotage the mission. Communicate, investigate, and expose the traitors – or successfully wipe out the investigating team – to win.

It starts with up to ten players in a lobby who are assigned one of three roles:

· Double Agents, who must either eliminate everyone else or successfully set off explosive charges around the map.

· The Investigator, who can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals.

· Operatives, who must work together to identify and eliminate the Double Agents before it’s too late.

Demolition Returns In-Season

Later in Season Five, the classic Demolition game mode makes its debut in Black Ops Cold War.

Two teams battle it out as attackers attempt to destroy a pair of active bombsites, while defenders must prevent the detonations. All-out chaos ensues when time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed, and you’d better be prepared with plenty of Scorestreaks and squadmates for backup should one final bomb be planted at the last second.

Five Fresh Multiplayer Maps

Prepare to seek and destroy Double Agents – and execute missions across a variety of Multiplayer modes – in a collection of locales both fresh and familiar, especially to true veterans of the Black Ops series.

Echelon (6v6, Launch) In this brand-new map seen in the Season Five intro cinematic, you’ll need to keep your ear to the ground if you want to leave this listening station alive. Set at Teufelsberg – also known as “Devil’s Mountain” – in Berlin, Echelon sees Operators fighting through the rain and ash in the aftermath of Perseus’ latest operation. From either infiltration point, you’ll fight to control the central control room inside the main dome, a natural hotbed for combat that gets even hotter in objective game modes. This NATO compound was partially blown to pieces during the attack, so mind the gaps in the roofs unless you’re planning to plunge onto the plateau below. Slums (6v6, Launch) Take to the streets and fight through this tight three-lane vintage map, which rounds out the three Multiplayer maps available at Season Five’s launch. First introduced in Call of Duty®: Black Ops II, Slums is set deep within Panama City, where a town square featuring a central fountain invites long-range combat across lanes and plenty of aerial Scorestreak bombardments. A variety of combat tactics can work here, as always… just be mindful of the sightlines into the parking lot and laundromat at the ends of this classic locale. Showroom (2v2 and 3v3, Launch) All sales are final in this small-scale map built for Gunfight and Face Off variants. Showroom is set in the cordoned off Stacks emporium within the long-abandoned mall in New Jersey, The Pines. On this map, expect to have fast fights over and around various displays and kiosks, which provide a unique aesthetic and map structure compared to the other smaller maps in Black Ops Cold War. Gunfight Tournament fans can expect Showroom to have a big summer blowout later this season as the marquee location of a future tournament. Drive-In (6v6, In-Season) Shortly after the Season Five launch window, get your popcorn ready for the return of Drive-In, a cult classic from the original Black Ops, set in a movie drive-in out in an abandoned midwestern United States ghost town. Remastered for the first time in honor of its 10-year anniversary as part of the Black Ops Annihilation Map Pack, Drive-In features close-quarters fights and powerful overwatch points, particularly around the big screen of the Galactic Drive-In, where snipers and other long-range weapons can shine. Be sure to tread lightly through the mostly barren parking lot if enemies take up the big screen or the red building on the opposite side, using the alleyway flank routes to drop bad guys with a Finishing Move worthy of an action hero. Zoo (6v6, In-Season) Rounding out Season Five’s trio of classic maps is another post-launch theater of battle: the intense 6v6 incarnation of Zoo from the original Black Ops, arriving later in the season. There’s no cage that can hold you as you fight through bear pits and aquariums in Zoo, whose original version was part of Black Ops’ second DLC pack Escalation. Be sure to take a “ride” on the monorail to get an incredible vantage point on the action below, or head to the souvenir shop to dole out plenty of free pain to your enemies. New Scorestreak – The Flamethrower (Launch) With the DZ hotter than ever before, both sides have brought the heat to extinguish the opposition. The Flamethrower seeks to round out the game-changing Multiplayer support items as a low-cost Scorestreak Weapon. A ranged incendiary device that is lost upon death (functioning in the same way as the Combat Bow or Hand Cannon), the Flamethrower shoots a steady stream of flame, immolating enemies within close range. It’s sure to help contribute to your higher-cost Scorestreaks, so long as you keep engagements within a few meters of its deadly blaze. New Zombies Content – New Perk, Field Upgrade, Support Weapon, and More