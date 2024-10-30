COD 2025 Zombies leak reveals OG characters and new maps in the works

The original Call of Duty Zombies characters could be making a return in COD 2025, and we won’t have to wait all that long for them.

When Call of Duty: Zombies first became popular in COD: World At War, fans had four simple maps to play – Nacht Der Untoten, Shi No Numa, Verruckt, and Der Riese. Surviving the most rounds was the name of the game and easter eggs were just limited to songs.

That original crew – Tank Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, and Richtofen – have been on quite the journey since then. There have been tonnes of easter eggs to tackle, bosses to kill, and new wonder weapons to collect.

At times, that original team has made way for special characters like Mob of the Dead, Buried, and Tranzit. Black Ops 6 also has new characters instead of the OGs, and while fans have been enjoying the new setup, there is always space for the OG stories to return.

According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, that looks to be the case with COD 2025. As per Henderson’s report, players who tested the Zombies mode prior to Black Ops 6’s launch found that the OG crew would be used in a new form, not how they looked in the Ultimis or Primis timelines.

Treyarch The OG Zombies crew have been on quite the journey in Call of Duty.

In addition to that, there is set to be a “Tranzit-inspired” map with a travel system to get players around. This could be anything from the Tranzit bus, Der Riese teleporters, or even the cable car.

There is also said to be a number of new maps added over the year. That was originally said to be six. However, there’s no word on whether things have gotten bigger or smaller since the initial testing.

The return of the OG crew would, however, upset some players because of their story had been completed. “Completely ruins the original story, wow. Amazing,” one said. “Sounds really weird,” another said.